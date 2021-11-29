BBC iPlayer confirms more than 1000 box sets for Christmas period

The BBC has confirmed that more than 1,000 box sets will be available on BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

The mass of content is the most the streaming service has had since its launch back in 2007.

At the BBC Content Christmas launch in London on Monday night (November 29), Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “For many of us, those precious days over the Christmas break are all about being curled up on the sofa with a box set. And this is a truly outstanding part of the BBC’s festive season.

“We’ve got over a thousand box sets ready to stream – more than ever before. So always something to watch, whoever you are and whatever you’re into.”

Among the new additions coming to BBC iPlayer this festive season are some major BBC drama premieres.

One headlining drama is A Very British Scandal, which stars Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in the stunning true story of Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll.

Elsewhere, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and EastEnders alum Jessica Plummer are the leading ladies of psychological thriller The Girl Before, which also features David Oyelowo and Ben Hardy.

Meanwhile, TV licence payers will also be able to access a treasure trove of the year’s most acclaimed dramas and comedies from the broadcasting corporation.

BBC

Whether it is prison drama Time, submarine thriller Vigil or the smash hit police drama Line of Duty, the BBC has us covered for tense watches.

Elsewhere, comedies on the platform include Starstruck, Alma’s Not Normal and Stephen Merchant comedy The Outlaws.

There are also family treats with the likes of Malory Towers, Jamie Johnson and Nova Jones.

In terms of factual series, we can enjoy political documentaries such as Blair and Brown: The New Labour Revolution and the sports documentary Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League.

Finally, the streaming service will also offer a plethora of Film content to watch over the festive period.

Films on the service to watch include Disney sequel Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt, sci-fi sequel film Blade Runner 2049, video-game adventure Ready Player One, Christmas romantic comedy Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, and musical romance A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The most recent Spider-Man films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also be on the platform in the form of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This will prove helpful for catch-up watches around the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, for which fans can now purchase tickets.

