The Offenders release date: Cast, plot and latest news about Stephen Merchant’s BBC drama

Co-creator of The Office, Stephen Merchant is set to make a welcome return to our screens with a new six-part comedy-drama, The Offenders.

The BBC series sees Oscar winner Christopher Walken take on his first lead role in a British television show.

Walken, star of Pulp Fiction, Hairspray and The Dogs of War, plays one of seven offenders performing community service in Bristol in Merchant’s latest offering.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

When is the release date for The Offenders?

An official release date has not yet been given for the programme, but it is likely to be broadcast later in 2021. We will keep you posted as soon as an air date is confirmed.

The series, which is currently being filmed in Bristol (Merchant’s hometown), is a co-production between the BBC and Amazon Studios, meaning it will air on BBC One in the UK and be released on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Offenders cast

Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant star as offenders Frank (a scoundrel trying to reconnect with his family) and Greg (a lonely lawyer going through a divorce).

The group is completed by Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd (Killing Eve, Lucky Man), Gamba Cole (Hanna), Rhianne Barreto (who also starred in Hanna) and EastEnders star Clare Perkins.

What is The Offenders about?

The series, a mix of crime thriller and character study, follows seven people performing community service. Initially it may seem that the group is made up of easy-to-pigeonhole archetypes, but we soon see their hidden depths.

The offenders, who are all from different walks of life, form unlikely friendships and we gradually see their private lives intersect. The group is then forced to unite in order to protect one of their own from Bristol’s most dangerous criminal gang.

Was The Offenders delayed by COVID-19?

Filming was interrupted in 2020 by the pandemic. However, it later resumed in December, with strict Covid-19 restrictions in place. These included a commitment to using local crew and supporting artists, where possible.

We’re back! It’s been a long (LONG!!) time coming, but we’re finally back!! #TheOffenders ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8RbMxpSGDS — Nickie Sault (@NickieSault) November 30, 2020

Stephen Merchant said at the time: “Like so many other productions, we’d just begun filming when Covid-19 struck and we had to shut down. I’m delighted that we’re now finally able to resume filming with this incredible cast and finish this long-standing passion project. This is the first series I’ve made in my hometown of Bristol and I’m so excited to showcase the city and utilise the amazing local talent.”

When filming was halted after just 12 days, the BBC asked Merchant to write a second series, Deadline reports. The two series then began filming back to back when production resumed.

Is there a trailer for The Offenders?

A trailer for the series has not yet been released. Keep checking this page for updates.

