The Wheel of Time release date: TV series’ cast, trailer and latest news

The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy novels of the same name, recently wrapped production, and already Amazon has confirmed a second season.

Advertisement

The anticipated series is set in an alternate world where magic exists but only a select few women are allowed to access it, such as the members of the powerful Aes Sedai organisation.

One such special member is Moiraine, played by I Care a Lot’s Rosamund Pike, who embarks on a dangerous journey from the small town of Two Rivers with five companions, one of whom is prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda, Undercover) will take on the recurring role of Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche. Rafe Judkins is leading the new streaming series as showrunner and executive producer, who previously served as a writer on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

“The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show, Judkins said of the drama getting another season.

“Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created. This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And season two just keeps expanding the world we built in season two.”

The fantasy drama has the potential to run and run, as Jordan’s series of novels on which is it adapted, spanned fourteen volumes in total.

When is The Wheel of Time released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Wheel of Time finished filming in May but there’s no exact release date just yet. Like many other series, it was delayed by the pandemic. We do know it will arrive on Amazon Prime in 2021.

Keep checking this page as we’ll update you as soon as the release date is confirmed.

The Wheel of Time cast

Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike will lead the fantasy drama as Moiraine, member of the powerful Aes Sedai organisation who who can access magic. Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda, Undercover) has a recurring role as Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche, and Game of Thrones star Kae Alexander will also feature.

Already a family, whether they’re in the Two Rivers or not.



Photos via @tigermadden’s and @joshastradowsk1's Instagram pic.twitter.com/VG5QXNSF64 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) April 29, 2021

The cast also includes Joshua Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Alvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandrew Willaume, Johann Myers, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, and Maria Dolye Kennedy

The Wheel of Time plot: What is it about?

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists but only women can access it, the fantasy follows Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine who embarks on a dangerous journey from the small town of Two Rivers with five companions, one of whom is prophesied to save or destroy humanity. As a member of the powerful Aes Sedai organisation, Moiraine is able to wield power.

Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time?

There’s no official trailer featuring the cast just yet, but Amazon has released a short clip confirming that the series will arrive in 2021.

Even legends can have a beginning. #TheWheelOfTime Coming to Prime Video 2021 pic.twitter.com/72Wg0lSiSt — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) June 30, 2021

Advertisement

The Wheel of Time does not yet have a confirmed release date. The Wheel of Time novels are available on Amazon. Check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime and best Amazon Prime series, or visit our TV Guide for something else to watch. See our Sci-Fi and Fantasy hubs for all the latest news.