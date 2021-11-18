Meet the cast of The Wheel of Time, Amazon Prime’s new fantasy epic

Amazon Prime Video is hoping that The Wheel of Time will help to wrestle the streaming crown away from competitor Netflix, with Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike leading the cast of the service’s answer to Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

Based on the beloved series of novels by late author Robert Jordan, the series sees sorcerer Moiraine go on an epic adventure with five young people, believing that one of them is fated to either save or destroy the world.

Much of the supporting cast is comprised of unknowns, but this could very well be the gig that catapults them to stardom, as Game of Thrones did for so many talented actors across its eight-season run.

One face you may recognise is that of Álvaro Morte, who has acquired a large international fanbase during his time playing The Professor on Netflix sensation Money Heist.

Read on for more on the cast and characters of The Wheel of Time.

Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine

Amazon

Who is Moiraine? Moiraine is a member of the Aes Sedai, an organisation comprised of women capable of wielding magic. She is tasked with seeking out the reincarnation of the Dragon, an individual who will either save or destroy the world – her influence could be the factor that sways it one way or the other. No pressure.

What else has Rosamund Pike been in? Pike received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in David Fincher’s Gone Girl adaptation. More recently, she drew further acclaim for her lead roles in biopic A Private War and thriller I Care A Lot.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Josha Stradowski plays Rand al’Thor

Amazon/YouTube

Who is Rand al’Thor? Rand is a shepherd and one of the young people that Moiraine takes on her epic quest.

What else has Josha Stradowski been in? This is the first English-language screen role for the Dutch actor.

Marcus Rutherford plays Perrin Aybara

Amazon/YouTube

Who is Perrin? Perrin is a blacksmith and another member of Moiraine’s gang.

What else has Marcus Rutherford been in? Rutherford stared in indie films Obey and County Lines, while he also appeared in the second season of Sky’s Bulletproof.

Zoë Robins plays Nynaeve al’Meara

Amazon

Who is Nynaeve al’Meara? Nynaeve is a healer in the quaint village where Moiraine suddenly arrives one night.

What else has Zoë Robins been in? She appeared in the festive-themed horror movie Black Christmas and two episodes of MTV fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles.

Barney Harris plays Mat Cauthon

Amazon/YouTube

Who is Mat Cauthon? Mat is another young person picked out by Moiraine for her quest.

What else has Barney Harris been in? Harris previously appeared in the BBC’s young adult drama Clique and Ang Lee’s experimental film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Harris will not appear in season two as the role of Mat Cauthon has been recast with Irish actor Dónal Finn taking over the gig, but no reason has been given for the change.

“It’s always hard but we’re really lucky that Barney is so great in the first season; I love him in the show,” showrunner Rafe Judkins told Deadline. “And Dónal Finn, who is playing Mat in season two, is amazing.

“I have seen him up on set doing his scenes now and they’re incredible and they fully capture the character. I think it’s a testament to this character and how great the character of Mat is that it really feels seamless between the two actors.”

Madeleine Madden plays Egwene al’Vere

Amazon

Who is Egwene al’Vere? Egwene rounds out the selection of five young people that Moiraine believes could be the reincarnation of the Dragon.

What else has Madeleine Madden been in? The actor has appeared in several projects produced in her native Australia, while she also co-starred in 2019 children’s adaptation Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Daniel Henney plays al’Lan Mandragoran

Amazon/YouTube

Who is al’Lan Mandragoran? Lan serves as warder to Moiraine which, put simply, is a similar role to that of a bodyguard.

What else has Daniel Henney been in? Henney is probably best known for his role in the Criminal Minds franchise, where he played the role of Matt Simmons. He also played the villainous Agent Zero in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, while he also lent his voice to the character of Tadashi Hamada in Disney’s Big Hero 6.

Álvaro Morte plays Logain Ablar

Amazon/YouTube

Who is Logain Ablar? Logain is a False Dragon, a powerful figure in the world of The Wheel of Time, who is captured by the Aes Sedai after a bloody battle.

What else has Álvaro Morte been in? Morte is known around the world for playing The Professor on Netflix’s smash-hit Spanish thriller, Money Heist.

Sophie Okonedo plays Siuan Sanche

Amazon

Who is Siuan Sanche? Sanche holds the Amyrlin Seat, which makes her the leader of the Aes Sedai.

What else has Sophie Okonedo been in? Okonedo is a well-known British actor, who came to international recognition with her critically acclaimed performance in harrowing drama Hotel Rwanda. Her other projects include Flack, Criminal: UK, Ratched and Britannia.

Advertisement

The Wheel of Time premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 19th November. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.