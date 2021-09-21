Britannia season 4: Release date, plot, cast and trailer

Britannia season three came to the rescue in August 2021, after the pandemic inflicted a fantasy TV drought with delays to both The Witcher and House of the Dragon.

Advertisement

However with the full season available to binge on NOW, it wasn’t long before fans were clamouring for season four, especially after a rather unexpected cliffhanger.

We’re sure to get our usual Celt clashes and drugged-up druids next season – but we might be getting an awful lot more Romans, too.

Here’s everything we know so far about Britannia season four.

Britannia season 4 release date

Britannia has not yet been officially renewed by Sky Atlantic.

There will likely be an update sometime after Britannia season three finishes on 12th October 2021 – while the full season has been released on streaming service NOW, the show is still airing weekly on Sky Atlantic.

Britannia has previously been renewed within weeks of the previous finale airing, so expect renewal news by November 2021 at the latest.

While Britannia is an expensive production, it is also one of Sky Atlantic’s flagship shows featuring some of Britain’s biggest stars, so a fourth season is likely for the popular show.

There could be a bit of a wait though, as there has been an eighteen-month gap between seasons previously. Filming on season three was delayed by six months due to the pandemic however, so COVID-19 restrictions permitting, the wait may be a bit shorter this time around.

We’ll place an optimistic release date of August 2022 at the very earliest – but the show may well end up bowing later that year.

There’s certainly plenty of history to cover should the creators opt for a fourth season, as Mackenzie Crook told

“Well, the Romans stayed [in Britain] for 400 hundred years so you’ve got a lot of material there and we’re only a couple of years into the invasion, so who knows?

“I think the Druids were wiped out in a big battle in maybe AD60, around 20 years after the invasion[…] so if I can keep hold of the [Druid] leadership I’ve got a couple of series left in me.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Britannia season 4 plot

Britannia season three ended on quite the cliffhanger, showing Cait in Rome after being betrayed by her mentor – and seemingly now Aulus’ wife.

With so many revelations in the final few scenes the show will have a lot of explaining to do next season, in what could be the biggest shake-up since the show began.

It seems Britannia itself may not feature much at all next season, with much of the action taking place in Rome – which would be a historically accurate move as Aulus did indeed return home after only governing Britain for a few years.

We’re unlikely to hear any concrete plot details on season four until production is underway, but rumours suggest Cait may instigate the downfall of Rome by introducing Christianity, and will also finally discover the Spear and release Lokka from her body.

Britannia season 4 cast

David Morrissey is of course a safe bet for a return as one of the show’s big-name stars, with his iconic character Aulus set for a big season now he has returned to Rome.

Rising star Eleanor Worthington-Cox is also likely to reprise her role as the Chosen One Cait, who has now unexpectedly relocated to Rome with Aulus.

After writing an episode of season three and directing two, expect Mackenzie Crook back both onscreen as druid Veran and in a behind-the-scenes capacity also.

Other likely returnees include Annabel Scholey (Being Human) as Amena, Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Angels & Demons) as Divis, Julian Rhind-Tutt (The Witcher) as Phelan, and Zoë Wanamaker (My Family) as Queen Antedia.

Britannia season 4 trailer

There won’t be a trailer for quite a while – expect one in in the lead-up to the release of season four.

In the meantime, here’s the season three trailer to whet your appetite:

Advertisement

Britannia series three is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW. For more suggestions on what to watch now check out our TV Guide, our best series on Netfix guide, best movies on Netflix or the best shows on Amazon Prime.