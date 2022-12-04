The series starred Connor Swindells, Alfie Allen and Jack O’Connell, and dramatised the creation of the SAS during the Second World War.

The latest series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes , has now finished airing its first season on BBC One, with a shock ending which left plenty to be wrapped up in potential future seasons.

Now that the season has finished airing fans will be wondering whether a second season is in the works, and whether the story of the SAS's actions in World War Two will be completed in the BBC series.

Read on for everything you need to know about SAS Rogue Heroes season 2.

*WARNING - CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR SAS ROGUE HEROES SEASON 1*

Will SAS Rogue Heroes be back for a second season?

Connor Swindells as David Stirling in SAS Rogue Heroes. Kudos, Rory Mulvey

It will! It was confirmed upon the BBC One airing of the first season finale that SAS Rogue Heroes will be back, with a "To Be Continued" card added on to the end of the episode.

The show's creator Steven Knight said of the recommission: "After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

Meanwhile Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "The fantastic response and huge iPlayer figures for SAS Rogue Heroes is a testament to Steven Knight’s incredible skill for turning our history into modern, must-see TV.

"BBC viewers have really taken this series to their hearts, and we’re delighted to be working with Steven and Kudos to bring the Rogue Heroes’ exciting next chapter to life."

When will SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 air?

SAS Rogue Heroes

It's hard to say exactly when SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air. We currently know that season 2 will go into production in 2023, and the early recommission is a good sign that things can be moved along quickly.

However, we'd imagine that the absolute earliest we could see the season 2 episodes would be the end of 2023, and a 2024 release date might be more likely. We'll keep this page updated as and when any new information becomes available.

What will SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 be about?

Connor Swindells as David Stirling in SAS Rogue Heroes. Kudos, Robert Viglasky

So far, all the BBC has said about the show's second season is that it will show viewers "what comes next for the SAS, following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode".

The broadcaster has said that further details will be announced in due course, while Steven Knight added that "Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

At the end of season 1, viewers saw Paddy Mayne given charge of the SAS following the capture of David Stirling, with the unit now an official branch of the British army. We'd imagine part of the series will revolve around their efforts to recover Stirling, but that remains to be seen.

SAS Rogue Heroes cast - who will return for season 2?

Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes Kudos, Rory Mulvey

We'd certainly imagine that Connor Swindells and Jack O'Connell will be back as David Stirling and Paddy Mayne, as well as Dominic West as Dudley. Alfie Allen likely won't be back after his character Jock died in season 1.

One character whose return is uncertain is Eve Mansour, played by Sofia Boutella. David was informed of her death in finale, but no body appears to have been found and there is always a chance that she somehow survived.

While there is currently no confirmed cast list, here are the cast and characters we would expect to return for SAS Rogue Heroes season 2:

Connor Swindells as David Stirling

Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne

Dominic West as Lieutenant Colonel Dudley Wrangel Clarke

Tom Glynn-Carney as Mike Sadler

Jacob McCarthy as Johnny Cooper

Stuart Campbell as Bill Fraser

Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw

Amir El-Masry as Dr Gamal

Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings

Is there a trailer for SAS Rogue Heroes season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 just yet but you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here. We'll keep this page updated once a season 2 trailer becomes available.

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air on BBC One, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now. Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find something to watch tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.

