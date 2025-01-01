As was already known, this season doesn't go up to the end of the war – in fact, far from it. But will the show be returning for another season to tell more stories of the SAS's actions in the war, or will we leave them on a cliffhanger?

Read on for everything you need to know about SAS Rogue Heroes season 3.

*Warning - Contains spoilers for all six episodes of SAS Rogue Heroes season 2*

Will there be an SAS Rogue Heroes season 3?

Gwilym Lee as Bill Stirling and Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC/Banijay Rights/Robert Viglasky

We don't yet know whether there will be a third season of SAS Rogue Heroes, as the show has yet to be officially renewed. However, this is nothing to worry about at this point, as season has only just been released on BBC iPlayer, and hasn't finished airing on BBC One.

The show's second season commission was announced on the day that season 1's finale aired on BBC One back in 2022, so the BBC could follow a similar pattern for a season 3 renewal, if it is to happen.

It certainly seems that the team behind the programme want it to continue. The cast have expressed interest in returning, and creator Steven Knight was asked at a screening for season 2 whether he would want the show to return for one more season to tell the rest of the story of the SAS's missions in World War.

Knight said, teasingly: "Not one series. No, we want to take this to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond."

When could a potential SAS Rogue Heroes season 3 be released?

Jack Barton as John Tonkin in SAS Rogue Heroes BBC

It's hard to say exactly when a third season of SAS Rogue Heroes could be released. The second season took over two years to arrive after the first was released, so it seems unlikely it would air anytime soon.

The earliest we would imagine season 3 could arrive would be around mid to late 2026, given the show's complex production, from the shooting of action sequences to use of VFX, and location work across the globe.

Who could return to star in a potential SAS Rogue Heroes season 3?

Corin Silva as Jim Almonds, Jacob McCarthy as Johnny Cooper, Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings, Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw, Jacob Ifan as Pat Rile, Mark Rowley as Jock McDiarmid and Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC

If SAS Rogue Heroes were to return for a third season, we would imagine that the majority of the cast would be returning, including Jack O'Connell, Sofia Boutells and Theo Barklem-Biggs.

Two characters whose future on the show is less certain are brothers David and Bill Stirling, played by Connor Swindells and Gwilym Lee respectively. While David did feature heavily in season 2 despite having been captured in season 1, it's not certain whether he would also be back for season 3, despite being away from the action.

Meanwhile, Bill handed in his resignation at the end of season 2, so his time on the show may also be up. However, if he's like his brother, he could still pop up in season 3 scenes despite having seemingly come to the end of his time with the SAS.

You can find a proposed cast list of those who could return for SAS Rogue Heroes season 3 here:

Jack O'Connell as Lieutenant Paddy Mayne

Connor Swindells as Lieutenant David Stirling

Jacob Ifan as Sergeant Pat Riley

Corin Silva as Sergeant Jim Almonds

Sofia Boutella as Eve Mansour

Theo Barklem-Biggs as Sergeant Reg Seekings

Stuart Campbell as Second Lieutenant Bill Fraser

Jacob McCarthy as Lance Corporal Johnny Cooper

Bobby Schofield as Corporal Dave Kershaw

Mark Rowley as Corporal Jock McDiarmid

Jack Barton as Lieutenant John Tonkin

Gwilym Lee as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Stirling

Dominic West as Lieutenant Colonel Dudley Clarke

Is there a trailer for a potential SAS Rogue Heroes season 3?

There isn't a trailer for SAS Rogue Heroes season 3 yet, as not only has it not been filmed, but the series hasn't been officially renewed currently.

We will keep this page if and when we get any new footage, but for now you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 here.

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air at 9pm on New Year's Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.

