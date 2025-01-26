He added: "It's just quite exciting to see what happens next. I mean, obviously I know what happens next, and I suppose anyone that’s read the books, it's history and it’s written down. There's no spoilers to it, really.

"But it just gets more and more exciting, to be honest, if we're lucky enough to go to season 3."

Jack Barton as John Tonkin in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC/Banijay UK/Robert Viglasky

Meanwhile, Rowley said: "I think it's a great cliffhanger, and it’s all building up to what everyone knows is D-Day. But what will be interesting if there's another season, it'll be interesting to explore the stories that people don't hear about.

"A lot of people don't know about the resistance - the Free French, the Belgians, all these people coming together to help in stopping Nazi occupation and making it easier as the West advanced into France, into Germany, and what they ended up doing.

"Because some of the stories are just incredible, the characters are unbelievable and, at the same time, mental. We all had those crazy people at school, in high school, it feels as if this story is littered with them. So that's gonna be extremely exciting.

"And the thing is, a lot of people think it's far-fetched in terms of the end, when he jumps off with the recorder - that happened.

"And some of the crazy things they ended up doing... I’m so gutted they did not include this from the book, that Paddy Mayne was walking down the main high street with a pram full of alcohol, while it was being bombed. Just insane."

For his part, the show's creator Steven Knight has said he doesn't just want one more season of SAS Rogue Heroes, but multiple, with the plan being to go "to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond".

SAS Rogue Heroes seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

