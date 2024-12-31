When asked at a recent Q&A whether he wants to write another season, in order to get to the end of the war and conclude the storyline, Knight said teasingly: "Not one series. No, we want to take this to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond."

This news will no doubt be music to fans' ears, after they took to the first season so strongly and season 2 has already received strong reviews.

Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC/Banijay UK/Ludovic Robert

While speaking at the Q&A, Knight also revealed how much he has to change from the real history behind the SAS when adapting it for the screen, suggesting he in fact makes the true story slightly less outlandish in the series, so as to make it believable.

He said of the adaptation process: "It’s mostly putting things in a different chronological order, but also what it is, is most often the thing that really happened is so weird and so bizarre – this is true – that you think the audience either wouldn't go with it, or they would lose empathy with the character.

"The example I would give in series 1 is we see David Stirling throw a fake hand grenade onto a snooker table in order to get the table. In reality it was a real hand grenade. And you just think, 'nobody would believe that'. So that's the thing, you’re sort of almost contracting the reality."

Read more:

The show's second season sees the return of stars including Jack O'Connell, Dominic West and Sofia Boutella, while Connor Swindells is also back despite original plans that his character wouldn't return.

Swindells said during the Q&A: "I was only ever meant to do the first season, so when Steven Knight delivered episode 1, and there I was, page 59, and I got a call from the wonderful Stephen Smallwood asking what I was doing in the summer, I was truly delighted.

"We follow David through, and his frustration and his need for attention."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air at 9pm on New Year's Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.