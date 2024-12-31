Peaky Blinders creator teases big plans for SAS Rogue Heroes beyond season 2
Steven Knight has given a hint as to how long he wants the series to run for.
Second World War drama SAS Rogue Heroes, which comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is almost back on our screens for its second season, but fans shouldn't expect this next chapter to reach the end of the war.
In fact, fans probably shouldn't expect that for a while, as Knight has hinted that the show could run for more than three seasons.
When asked at a recent Q&A whether he wants to write another season, in order to get to the end of the war and conclude the storyline, Knight said teasingly: "Not one series. No, we want to take this to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond."
This news will no doubt be music to fans' ears, after they took to the first season so strongly and season 2 has already received strong reviews.
While speaking at the Q&A, Knight also revealed how much he has to change from the real history behind the SAS when adapting it for the screen, suggesting he in fact makes the true story slightly less outlandish in the series, so as to make it believable.
He said of the adaptation process: "It’s mostly putting things in a different chronological order, but also what it is, is most often the thing that really happened is so weird and so bizarre – this is true – that you think the audience either wouldn't go with it, or they would lose empathy with the character.
"The example I would give in series 1 is we see David Stirling throw a fake hand grenade onto a snooker table in order to get the table. In reality it was a real hand grenade. And you just think, 'nobody would believe that'. So that's the thing, you’re sort of almost contracting the reality."
The show's second season sees the return of stars including Jack O'Connell, Dominic West and Sofia Boutella, while Connor Swindells is also back despite original plans that his character wouldn't return.
Swindells said during the Q&A: "I was only ever meant to do the first season, so when Steven Knight delivered episode 1, and there I was, page 59, and I got a call from the wonderful Stephen Smallwood asking what I was doing in the summer, I was truly delighted.
"We follow David through, and his frustration and his need for attention."
SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air at 9pm on New Year's Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.
