SAS Rogue Heroes star Connor Swindells wasn't meant to return for season 2
Swindells's character David Stirling was taken prisoner at the end of season 1.
Now that the release date for the second season of SAS Rogue Heroes has been confirmed, fans will be looking forward to reuniting with their favourite characters, including those representing real-life figures such as David Stirling and Paddy Mayne.
The end of the first season followed real historical events by seeing Stirling, as played by Connor Swindells, captured by German forces in Tunisia. Season 2 is expected to follow his time in a prisoner of war camp.
However, this wasn't always going to be the case, as Swindells has now revealed that season 1 was originally meant to be the end of the road for his character in the series.
Speaking at a screening and Q&A for season 2, Swindells was asked about portraying Stirling's frustration at not being able to get involved in the SAS's future exploits, while he is captured.
Swindells said: "It was easy enough to act that sort of frustration. I wasn't in Croatia [where much of the action in season 2 was filmed]. But I was absolutely delighted to come back.
"I was only ever meant to do the first season, so when Steven Knight delivered episode one, and there I was, page 59, and I got a call from the wonderful Stephen Smallwood asking what I was doing in the summer, I was truly delighted. We follow David through, and his frustration and his need for attention."
Also returning for season 2 from the show's original cast are Jack O'Connell, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Jacob McCarthy, Stuart Campbell and Bobby Schofield.
Meanwhile, newcomers include Gwilym Lee, as David Stirling's brother Bill, while Con O’Neill will be playing General Montgomery.
Season 2 sees Paddy Mayne taking control of the SAS as attention turns from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.
As GHQ cast doubt over the future of the regiment, the SAS must prove that they remain essential to the war.
SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air at 9pm on New Year's Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.
