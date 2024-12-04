Based on author Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles novels, Rivals is set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England in the ruthless world of independent television.

"Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters - Rutshire’s Finest," said Cooper, who serves as executive producer on the adaptation.

"It has been a fairytale come true working with [producers] Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season. I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two!"

David Tennant, Nafessa Williams and Aidan Turner in Rivals Disney+

Lee Mason – Executive Director of Scripted Originals, EMEA Disney Plus – added: "It’s been phenomenal seeing the reaction to Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rivals - this autumn’s most talked about series. We’re thrilled that existing fans of the novels, alongside those new to the Cooperverse, have taken the series to their hearts.

"I can’t wait to get back to Rutshire and see what exciting drama the Happy Prince team have in store for season two – bring on more romance, betrayal, and shoulder pads!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Chief Creative Officer of Happy Prince and Alexander Lamb, Creative Director of Happy Prince said: "It's been magical to receive the love back from viewers that we put into Rivals. The Rivals team set out to create people's favourite television show, something enduring that our audience would take to their hearts and watch and rewatch. We're delighted that we're returning to Rutshire with Jilly and Disney+. It's a special place to be."

Read more:

Rivals season 2 will stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK and internationally, with a return date yet to be confirmed.

Cast details are also yet to be announced, so we'll have to wait a little while longer to discover which of the Rivals cast – including Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer and Emily Atack – will be back for more...

The first season of eight episodes is available to watch now on Disney Plus.

Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.