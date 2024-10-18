How to read Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles books in order

The English author is known for her various romance novels over the years, but is perhaps most famous for penning the Rutshire Chronicles series.

The second book in the series, Rivals, has of course been given the TV series treatment, meaning it is also undoubtedly set to introduce a new legion of fans to her original work.

While the new Disney Plus show is based on the second novel in the 11-book series, there are plenty of other books to discover – but where to start, you may ask?

Well, luckily, we've mapped out how to get stuck into the novels below, so read on to find out.

Is Disney Plus's Rivals based on a book?

Alex Hassell as Rupert and Victoria Smurfit as Maud in Rivals. Disney Plus

Yes! The new eight-part Disney Plus series is based on the book of the same name by Jilly Cooper.

Published in 1988, Rivals is actually the second book – after 1986's Riders – in Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles book series.

The romance novel series is all set in the fictional county of Rutshire, and takes us deep into the upper-class world of the families that live there.

As well as exploring polo circles and, of course, plenty of sex, the book series is linked by many recurring characters, including Rupert Campbell-Black, who is played by Alex Hassell in the Disney Plus series.

Speaking about Rivals being her favourite book in her own series, Cooper said: "I think Rivals is my favourite novel because I love the characters so much.

"Even the most ruthless display moments of tenderness and vulnerability and the shyest and gentlest [characters] show courage and integrity as true love blossoms.

"Originally, I intended to leave out Rupert Campbell-Black, my havoc-making, hell-raising hero, the world-winning showjumper and handsomest man in England, because in Riders he was so cruel both to women and his horses, but I missed his glamour and humour, so I brought him back as a lead character in Rivals and enjoyed making him lovable and truly heroic."

While the book series is set in chronological order, you can also read the Rutshire Chronicles novels as standalone stories.

How to read Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles books in order

Here's the full list of Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles novels in order.

How many books are in Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles series?

There are currently 11 books in the Rutshire Chronicles series, with the most recent novel – Tackle! – having been released in 2023.

