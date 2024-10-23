This soap snobbery ignores that Rivals presents a captivating, quintessentially camp blend of the Kardashians and Emmerdale’s Tate family – it has soap in its DNA; it's sensual slapstick with a bit of Barbara Windsor’s Carry On charm.

Soaps have become synonymous with vibrant storytelling and characters that resonate with audiences across generations.

From the set of EastEnders to the cobbles of Coronation Street, soaps have perfected a formula which clearly influences Rivals. Even though that must stick in the throat of some diehard soap snobs, TV, it seems, cannot be mere fluff or a bit of fun; it has to be something altogether more substantial and worthwhile.

But this notion fails to take into account that soaps are substantial in the way that they live and breathe beyond mere entertainment. There is no shame in inviting audiences to come and get close to a world of pure heightened imagination: frivolous, nonsensical, camp.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And in fairness, a Jilly Cooper "bonkbuster" hardly seems more highbrow, substantial or "worthy" – that comes from a place of deep affection and respect, to be clear: in a world where it often feels like we have to care and care deeply, about every push notification and talking point, where anxiety is being trodden ever deeper into every groove of our brain, it’s right that we are fed, and experience, some simple escapism.

The snobbery was even present in Rivals producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins's experience when he was trying to get the show made.

He also had a lengthy stint working on EastEnders (which accounts for the show’s soapy goodness). "There’s a snobbery about [Jilly Cooper]," he recounted. "Throughout my career I had kept mentioning Jilly and everyone sort of laughed at and ridiculed me."

EastEnders. BBC BBC

This snobbery also means many people fail to acknowledge that soap contributes significantly to the industry, offering opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, creating passionate fan bases, and addressing real-life experiences.

Many famous actors, including Danny Dyer, have benefited from being on soaps. The unique environment of soap productions equips performers with a wide array of skills, and working in soaps allows actors to develop their craft while demonstrating their talents in a visible and often intense setting.

Moreover, the iconic statuses of actresses like Margot Robbie, Sarah Lancashire, and many writers, producers, and directors prove that soap can be an invaluable training ground. It’s fair to suggest that many of today’s leading talent couldn’t have found their footing within the industry without the foundational experience soaps provided them.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look. Curfew, an intense new thriller from Paramount+, is streaming now andhas an exclusive first look. Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in the gripping drama – and for a limited time, you can watch episode 1 on our website. Watch the first episode of Curfew on RadioTimes.com Paramount+

It’s also important to keep in mind the effort that goes into bringing TV shows to life, many of whom gain important lessons from soaps. The soap opera industry boasts a wealth of opportunities within the broader entertainment economy – but recent soap changes have meant these opportunities are becoming few and far between.

Recently, many Hollyoaks actors publicly lost their jobs. The same can be said for the BBC soap Doctors – people had years and decades of work ripped away and the industry as a whole will be no doubt poorer for it.

So, Rivals, rather than being used to bash and belittle a struggling industry, should prove that it works beautifully and still has steel in its backbone. It blends drama, sex, and cliffhangers, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

Far from being a guilty pleasure, the inherent fun in soaps positions them as an enjoyable escape and a vital component of popular culture – and for what it’s worth, Danny Dyer looked like he enjoyed most of his time as an East End pub landlord, perfecting the cheeky chappy scowl.

Danny Dyer and Lisa McGrillis as Freddie and Valerie Jones in Rivals. Disney Plus

Soaps are more than wasteful fluff and do not waste anyone’s talent; they are critical to a hardy entertainment industry. They foster community, create careers and tell compelling, critical stories – all while remaining engaging and a little trivial to watch.

The long line of actors whose careers began in soap and the industry’s ability to reflect real life – albeit in a heightened state – proves that soaps have a critical role in the landscape. The soap snobs who have been entertained by Rivals have only helped to prove the soap formula works.

Whether it’s the thrilling storylines that keep us on the edge of our seats, the connections fostered through compelling narratives, or the necessary functions soap fulfils in the entertainment world, from Kim Tate to Kim Kardashian — soap runs richly in its DNA.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.