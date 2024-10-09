Set in the '80s world of independent television, Rivals follow famous showjumper turned politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Hassell) as he joins forces with TV presenter Declan O'Hara (Turner) to take down local TV businessman Lord Tony Baddingham (Tennant) in the ultimate fight for power.

But in amongst the loyalty and divided lines is a glorious romp of a show that certainly doesn't shy away from sex.

Speaking about how it felt to confront such scenes, Tennant told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "I mean, it’s not something I look forward to.

"I don’t have to do nudity as much as you do [Alex Hassell], but everyone has a bit of that kind… part of the story is about how people manage their sexuality – for good, for ill, in positive ways, in negative ways."

It's set to be a serious case of whiplash when the series debuts, as fans will inevitably be thinking of where they recognise the cast from.

So, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Rivals on Disney Plus.

Rivals cast: Full list of characters and actors in Disney Plus drama

The full cast list for Rivals is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about all the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors before.

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham

Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook

Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara

Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara

Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara

Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O'Hara

Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker

Oliver Chris as James Vereker

Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones

Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones

Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham

Luke Pasqualino as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham

Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton

Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton

Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn

Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton

Lara Peake as Daysee Butler

Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson

Maggie Steed as Lady Gosling

David Calder as Fergus Penney

Guy Siner as Bishop Brenton

Brendan Patricks as Henry Hampshire

Rich Keeble as Brian Hetherington

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Rupert Campbell-Black? Campbell-Black is unashamedly a ladies' man, often using his wiles for his own benefits. He's now working as a Tory MP for Rutshire after retiring from being an Olympic showjumper.

Speaking about playing the role, Hassell exclusively told RadioTimes.com that Campbell-Black is "definitely amongst the more sort of suave, debonair and sexually active of the characters I’ve played".

He admitted: "There were challenges to it, obviously, it’s a weird thing to have to do, but it was a great part. He’s such a... for all that sort of side of him, he is actually a very three-dimensional and multifaceted character with lots of different sides to him to pull out and explore."

What else has Alex Hassell been in? Hassell is known for his roles in The Boys as Translucent, Cowboy Bepop as Vicious and in His Dark Materials as Metatron. He has also starred in Everything Now, The Miniaturist and Bonkers.

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham

David Tennant in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Lord Tony Baddingham? The managing director of Corinium Television, Tony may have come from more humble beginnings, but now he will stop at nothing to retain his powerful place at the top. He's intent on expanding Corinium – that is, until he faces some new competition.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about taking on the role, Tennant said: "Well, it comes with a great deal of expectation, turns out. People love this book and it has meant a great deal to people for generations now, so that's always... takes a bit of a deep breath."

What else has David Tennant been in? Tennant has been at the helm of many acclaimed series over the years, but is perhaps best known for his fan-favourite stint as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who. He is also known for his roles in Good Omens, Broadchurch, There She Goes, Des, Deadwater Fell and many more. He is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club and Broken News.

Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara

Aidan Turner stars in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Declan O’Hara? Star journalist and presenter Declan makes the move from the BBC to Corinium under the lure of more freedom, and so makes the move with his family to Rutshire. He may be famed for his on-air grilling of his guests, but he isn't quite as confrontational about the problems that plague his personal life.

What else has Aidan Turner been in? Turner is known for his roles in Poldark, Being Human and in The Hobbit trilogy. He has also starred in Leonardo, Fifteen-Love and The Suspect.

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Cameron Cook? Making the big move from the US to Rutshire, Cameron was poached by Lord Tony himself, who saw potential in the former NBC producer. She's fiercely determined, born from being constantly othered in a majority white and male-dominated industry such as TV, but she is also hiding more a vulnerable side.

What else has Nafessa Williams been in? The American actress is known for her roles in Code Black and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody. She has also starred in Twin Peaks and One Life To Live.

Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara

Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Taggie O'Hara? Kind-hearted and simply wanting the best for those around her, Taggie is Declan and Maud's eldest daughter. Despite only being 20, Taggie is often the most responsible one in the O'Hara household, and has dreams of starting her own catering business – and also falling in love one day.

What else has Bella Maclean been in? Maclean most recently starred as Jem in the final season of Netflix's Sex Education, but has also starred in Silent Witness.

Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara

Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Maud O'Hara? Vivacious and born for the stage, Maud is Declan's wife and a former West End star who begrudgingly makes the move to Rutshire to support her husband's new job. She's desperately in search of attention and confirmation of her beauty, and so often turns to other men when her husband is preoccupied with work.

What else has Victoria Smurfit been in? Smurfit is known for her roles in Once Upon a Time and Trial & Retribution. She has starred in numerous films, but in terms of TV, you may recognise her from roles in Strike Back: Revolution, Bloodlands, The Man Who Fell to Earth or Marcella.

Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker

Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Lizzie Vereker? Married to James, Lizzie is the more demure figure in the Vereker household. Making a living out of writing romance novels, Lizzie is an integral part of Rutshire society, and is good friends with Rupert. When she gets introduced to the O'Haras and the Jones family, though, her life starts to get a whole lot more interesting.

What else has Katherine Parkinson been in? Parkinson is known for her roles in The IT Crowd, Doc Martin, Humans and Here We Go. She has also starred in Significant Other, Hitmen and The Nan Movie, and has also featured on Taskmaster.

Oliver Chris as James Vereker

Oliver Chris as James Vereker in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is James Vereker? Never without a hair misplaced on his head, James is the anchorman of Corinium's evening news show. He is left confused when Declan arrives at the network, but is ruthless in getting what he wants out of his career.

What else has Oliver Chris been in? Chris has starred in numerous series over the years, including The Office, Green Wing, Bonkers, Motherland and Trying. He has also starred in Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Maternal and Foundation.

Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones

Danny Dyer and Lisa McGrillis as Freddie and Valerie Jones in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Freddie Jones? An electronics businessman extraordinaire, Freddie comes from a working-class background, but is perhaps one of the richest men in Rutshire. He's married to childhood sweetheart Valerie, but the pair don't exactly have the most loving of unions.

What else has Danny Dyer been in? Dyer is known for numerous standout roles in films like The Football Factory and Human Traffic, and he joined the cast of EastEnders back in 2013 as Mick Carter. He left the soap in 2022. and has gone on to present shows like The Wall and Scared of the Dark. He has more recently starred in Heat and Mr Bigstuff.

Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones

Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Valerie Jones? Despite their wealth, Valerie is often the butt of the jokes in Rutshire because of her outlandish outfits and attempt to assimilate with her peers. Although she seems lovely, Valerie is often berating husband Freddie, and certainly doesn't shower him with any affection.

What else has Lisa McGrillis been in? McGrillis is known for her roles in sitcom Mum, King Gary and No Offence. She has also starred in Deadwater Fell, Avoidance, Maternal and the final season of Sex Education.

Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham

Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica and David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Lady Monica Baddingham? The wife of Tony, Lady Monica is the epitome of the British "stiff upper lip", and is often organising local events in Rutshire. She is devoted and loyal to her husband and Corinium, supporting him in all he does.

What else has Claire Rushbrook been in? Rushbrook is known for her roles in Ali & Ava, My Mad Fat Diary, Whitechapel and Home Fires. She has also starred in Sherwood season 1, Magpie Murders, Wilderness and, most recently, in A Very Royal Scandal.

Luke Pasqualino as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham

Luke Pasqualino as Bas Baddingham in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Basil 'Bas' Baddingham? Tony's younger brother Bas is the product of an affair between his married mother and an Argentinian polo player, but even with such scandal, Bas has had no problem being part of the top society in Rutshire. He owns Bar Sinister and often spends his time playing polo or finding a new fling.

What else has Luke Pasqualino been in? Perhaps best known for his role as Freddie in Skins, Pasqualino has also starred in The Musketeers, Our Girl, Snatch and Shantaram.

Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton

Emily Atack and Oliver Chris as Sarah Stratton and James Vereker in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Sarah Stratton? It's safe to say that Sarah is ambitious, but constantly dreams of more. Having married deputy prime minister Paul Stratton (who happened to also be her boss), Sarah is growing disillusioned with life in Rutshire, and wants to forge a TV career of her own.

What else has Emily Atack been in? Atack is known for her roles in The Inbetweeners, Almost Never and The Emily Atack Show. She has also appeared on shows like I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Juice and Dancing on Ice, and also helmed her own BBC documentary, Emily Atack: Asking For It?.

Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton

Rufus Jones. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Paul Stratton? The deputy prime minister married his much younger former secretary Sarah, and simultaneously throws his reputation as Conservative MP away as well. He's very insecure, and when he feels as though Sarah is unhappy, he only spirals further.

What else has Rufus Jones been in? Jones is known for roles in W1A, Camping, Mongrels and Hunderby. He has also starred in Home, Funny Woman, Beyond Paradise and Hijack.

Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn

Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn in Rivals. Disney Plus

Who is Charles Fairburn? The controller of programmes at Corinium TV, Charles's feelings of loneliness and insecurity are heightened with the AIDS crisis when Tony and his colleagues continue to make Charles - an openly gay man - the butt of their cruel 'jokes'. He dreams of more for his life, career and romantic interests.

What else has Gary Lamont been in? Lamont has starred in River City, and is also known for his roles in both the Boiling Point 2022 film and the BBC series. He has also starred in Rebus, Still Game and The North Water.

Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton

Hubert Burton. David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Gerald Middleton? The aide to Rupert Campbell-Black, Gerald dreams of his own Conservative political career one day, but knows that if he wants to achieve that, he'll need a wife. That is, despite being in a secret relationship with Charles.

What else has Hubert Burton been in? Burton is known for his roles in Living, The Passing Bells and Jekyll and Hyde. He is also known for various stage performances in plays such as The Inheritance.

Lara Peake as Daysee Butler

Lara Peake. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who is Daysee Butler? A production assistant as Corinium, her colleagues soon take Daysee seriously when they realise she's a dab hand at being a PA. Although she's flirty and young, Daysee takes her job (relatively) seriously.

What else has Lara Peake been in? You may recognise Peake from her main role in BBC's Mood as Carly or from How to Have Sex, where she starred as Skye. She has also featured in Halo, Born to Kill and The English Game.

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus on 18th October 2024.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.