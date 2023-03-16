Joining the upcoming schedule is Heat , a four-part series that sees a change of pace for Danny Dyer, after his shock Eastenders departure as pub landlord Mick Carter .

After the success of series like The Catch , Riptide and Lie With Me , Channel 5 continues to cement itself as the channel to go to for unguessable thrillers and captivating new dramas.

Speaking about his new role on the announcement of the series in November 2022, Dyer said: “Can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia. I’ve always been intrigued about working there. It’s my first gig since my long stint at EastEnders. Really powerful dark script and a strong Australian cast and crew. Let’s have it!!!”

As Dyer mentions, the premise for Heat is a sinister and dark one, and follows Steve (Dyer) and his best friend, Brad, who have been longtime friends and both emigrated to Australia where they met their wives. Their annual summer holiday comes undone, though, as some pretty devastating secrets and lies are revealed.

But who else stars in the new series and when will it be landing on our screens? Read on for everything you need to know about Channel 5's Heat.

As of now, a release date is yet to be confirmed for Heat. We do know that the drama was originally slated for release this March 2023 but watch this space.

UK viewers will be able to watch the new series on Channel 5 when it does hit our screens.

Heat cast

The cast of Heat Ben King/Fremantle Media Australia

Marking his first major role since Eastenders – where he played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter until his dramatic departure – Danny Dyer will be leading the cast of Heat.

His onscreen best friend Brad is played by Scottish-born Darren McMullen (Doctor Doctor, Christmas on the Farm) with the rest of the cast made up of a great ensemble of Australian and international actors.

The full cast for Heat is as follows.

Danny Dyer as Steve Cameron

Darren McMullen as Brad Fisher

Pia Miranda as Sarah Cameron

Matia Marks as Mia Cameron

Matteo Annetta as Tom Cameron

Jane Allsop as Louise Fisher

Hunter Hayden as Kip Fisher

Olympia Valance as Sergeant Angelos

Richie Morris as Jet Calloway

Heat plot

Danny Dyer stars in Heat Ray Messner/Fremantle Media Australia

Set with an Australian bushfire looming over the holiday, this series promises twists and turns aplenty – and we'd expect no less from a drama that has been created by Jason Herbison (Riptide) and directed by Kate Kendall (Neighbours).

Best friends since they were both single in the UK, Steve and Brad made a decision to emigrate to Australia decades ago and it was a decision for the better. There, they met their wives, started families and started up a near 20-year-old tradition of reuniting for an annual summer holiday with their families.

But this time round, the usually cheery and nostalgic summer holiday is underpinned by family drama threatening to come to the fore. They decide to meet at Brad's recently built dream house in the Victorian highlands, where he meets the Cameron family with his wife Louise and son Kip.

While it may be all smiles and laughter at first, Steve, his wife Sarah and their teenage children, Mia and Tom, are clearly concealing tensions of their own. Steve is hiding something, which only prompts Mia to think her father could be having an affair.

But the real twist is that Sarah is the one harbouring a secret – but Brad has an even bigger one to hide.

Speaking about the new series upon news of its commission, Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, Unscripted, Channel 5 & P+ said: “I’m delighted Danny is joining Channel 5 for his first major drama project post-EastEnders. Heat is a suspenseful and nail-biting thriller and I can’t wait to see him bring his great talent and energy to it”.

Is there a trailer for Heat?

Unfortunately, not yet! But we do have a series of first look images that have been dotted throughout this article for any eager fans. Keep an eye out as we'll update this as and when a trailer for Heat is released.

