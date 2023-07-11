It's set to be a wild ride, as, according to the synopsis, "Heat unfolds to the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation. As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive."

While the drama is set in Australia, many viewers will undoubtedly be left wondering whether or not the filming for the series actually took place down under. Well, read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations of Channel 5's Heat.

Where is Heat filmed?

Heat: Brad (Darren McMullen) and Steve (Danny Dyer).

The new Channel 5 drama is set in the sprawling expanses of Victoria's high country in Australia, and it turns out the production did take place in the Australian state.

Heat was filmed exclusively in Victoria, Australia, received financial investment from VicScreen and has been created by Fremantle Australia’s Jason Herbison, who also worked on Lie With Me. The team behind-the-scenes were very much Australia-based also, with Kate Kendall (Neighbours, Playing for Keeps) directing and Natalie Mandel (Lie With Me, Wanted) as producer.

As for the locations themselves, much of the series is set in Brad (Darren McMullen) and Louise's (Jane Allsop) impressive new mansion, to which they invite over Steve (Danny Dyer) and his family for their summer holiday. We also get to explore the surrounding woodlands around the property, which turns out to be a popular walking trail just outside of Melbourne.

Dyer was previously spotted filming some scenes in the expansive parklands of Plenty Gorge in the north-eastern Melbourne suburb of Bundoora.

Speaking to The Sun, a TV source said: “The cast and crew spent Friday filming at Plenty Gorge on the outskirts of Melbourne. It was their first day out on location and Danny has hit the ground running."

Dyer travelled to Melbourne a day after wrapping filming for Eastenders and revealed: "Obviously, I wanted to work in the sunshine. I thought that would be a joyous thing in the winter. Melbourne is a good place by the way. I don’t want to knock it. It’s a really vibrant city."

Although you'd expect the climate to be much hotter down under than here in the UK, Dyer previously revealed to Radio Times magazine that it was much more rainy than he initially thought.

He said: "Heat is set in the outback, in the middle of nowhere, with forest fires threatening the villa where all the characters are holed up – it’s a real pressure-cooker atmosphere, with all these secrets and betrayals flying about. But they put us actors up right in the heart of Melbourne. We filmed it in winter, and it was cold and rainy every day."

Heat premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 11th July and airs across consecutive nights until Friday 14th July.

