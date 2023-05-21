The story follows Laura (Joyner), a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, but is privately struggling to cope with the mounting pressure of the modern age.

Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton star in an emotional new thriller titled For Her Sins – and Channel 5 has released an intense first look exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com .

Those difficulties are exacerbated by the arrival of Emily (Rachel Shenton), a charismatic stranger who appears at first to be a welcome new friend, but secretly she is plotting Laura's downfall. The question is: why?

Check out an exclusive first look at For Her Sins here:

The synopsis teases: "We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

"But Laura is hiding something too… and these two women are bound by a shared secret, one they have both tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever."

Upon signing on to For Her Sins, Joyner said: "There is such a contradiction with the character of Laura, so focused and organised in her work life and yet chaotic and insecure with her home life. I feel it really resonates."

Shenton added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of [For Her Sins]. Jo Rogers has created such a dark and compelling story that has two women at its centre, I loved it and couldn’t put it down. I can’t wait to bring Emily to life – she’s wild."

For Her Sins is coming soon to Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

