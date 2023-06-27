Speaking about what drew him to the project, Kemp told RadioTimes.com : "The script, it was the story – I thought it was clever, in terms of what the story is about, about people being watched and how people interpret being watched."

Former EastEnders star Ross Kemp will soon make his acting comeback in Channel 5 thriller Blindspot, in which he plays a police detective looking into the case of a missing woman.

Newcomer Beth Alsbury leads the cast as Hannah Quinn, a disabled woman with "a wry sense of humour" who alerts the authorities to the victim's disappearance.

"[BAFTA-winning director] Jordan Hogg (Screw, Ralph & Katie, Ackley Bridge) has got cerebral palsy, and Beth is in a wheelchair... I thought it was quite enabling, without ramming it down your throat," added Kemp.

"I just liked it from a point of view that it was about empowering somebody in a chair."

Rob Kinsman, who's written on Father Brown, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators and Malory Towers, has penned the script.

Read on for everything you need to know about Blindspot.

You can watch Blindspot on Tuesday 4th July at 9pm on Channel 5.

The series will air across four consecutive nights.

Blindspot cast: Who stars?

Kemp plays police detective Tony Warden, with newcomer Beth Alsbury starring as Hannah Quinn.

Amber and Hannah in Blindspot. Clapperboard Production / Channel 5 Television / ParamountUK

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Crystal Clarke (Sanditon, Black Mirror, Empire of Light)

Sue Vincent (The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Waterloo Road, Alma's Not Normal)

Kiran Landa (Coronation Street, Line of Duty, Ackley Bridge)

Michelle Bonnard (House of the Dragon, Unforgotten, We Hunt Together)

Haylie Jones (Stay Close, WanderLand)

Milán Bartha (Moon Knight, Blade Runner 2049, The Spy Who Dumped Me)

Lewis Conway (The Forgotten Battle, The Canterville Ghost)

Blindspot plot: What's it about?

"Blindspot is the story of Hannah Quinn, a disabled woman with a wry sense of humour, who works monitoring the CCTV on a rough estate," reads the official synopsis.

"One day she sees a man she knows is a violent criminal lead a young woman into a blind spot in the camera coverage. He emerges alone but when the police arrive there is no sign of the woman, who appears to have vanished into thin air.

"Hannah is convinced that she has been murdered, but her fears are dismissed by the apathetic, and possibly corrupt, policeman Tony in charge of the case. Hannah remains undeterred and will soon find her own life in danger as she fights to discover what really happened in the blind spot."

Blindspot trailer: When can I watch it?

You can watch the trailer for Blindspot below.

Watch Blindspot on Tuesday 4th July at 9pm on Channel 5.

