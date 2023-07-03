When Hannah (Beth Alsbury), a witness who saw the attack on her area's CCTV system, starts to suspect foul play within the force, Tony himself is slowly put under the spotlight.

Is there more to Kemp’s character than meets the eye?

The man himself has hinted that there will be shocks aplenty throughout the season, keeping the audience on their toes from the very first episode.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Kemp said: “I read a lot of thrillers, I like things with twists and turns and this certainly has it in bucketloads.

“It keeps you guessing right to the end.”

Amid all the drama and intrigue, though, the former EastEnders actor promises more emotional moments as Hannah and Tony get to know each other - something Kemp has said was a big selling point when signing on.

“I like the unlikely friendship between Hannah and Tony,” he added. “It's very unlikely but hopefully it’s believable.

“I could visualise it. And I think it's testament to Beth’s acting that it plays through.”

For many, Kemp has become better-known for his documentaries than his work in drama, and the 58-year-old has admitted he was "worried" about his long-awaited return to acting.

“The reason I probably haven't acted is because people just think, 'He's a documentarian, that's what he wants to do,'" he previously told RadioTimes.com.

"But if I think I can do it, like I did with the game show [Bridge of Lies] – when I picked up the script I could visualise it quite quickly, I thought the format worked – I'll do it."

Those wanting to see if Kemp still has it don’t have long to wait now, with Blindspot debuting tomorrow and coming to a close on Friday.

In the meantime, audiences can get excited by checking out the tense first-look trailer.

Watch Blindspot on Tuesday 4th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

