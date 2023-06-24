The trailer, provided as an online exclusive for RadioTimes.com , gives us our first look at Ross Kemp in action as police detective Tony, who in the thriller series is investigating a report of a potential murder.

Ross Kemp is returning to acting for the first time since his EastEnders return in 2016, and we now have our first look at his Channel 5 series Blindspot.

The trailer also introduces us to Hannah, a witness played by Beth Alsbury who saw the attack on her area's CCTV system. However, with no one having reported anyone missing, everyone seems to doubt her account of events.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for the series says: "A year after witnessing a traumatising attack in her neighbourhood, Hannah, a young wheelchair user, witnesses a copycat attack on her area’s CCTV system, in the only part of her area not covered by cameras.

"The attacker enters the area with an unknown woman but emerges alone. What happened to the woman?

Read more:

"Hannah believes she was murdered but there is evidence of a crime. She feels thwarted by Tony, the washed up and possibly corrupt police detective on the case, but she perseveres and soon finds her own life in danger trying to investigate what really happened in the blindspot."

Kemp previously spoke with RadioTimes.com about what drew him to the series and back into acting, saying that it was the script and the story which convinced him.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kemp said: "I thought it was clever, in terms of what the story is about, about people being watched and how people interpret being watched. We are the most watched nation in the world – we're always being looked at."

More like this

He also added that he was persuaded to sign up because of the other people involved in the project, both in front of and behind the camera.

"Jordan Hogg [the director] has got cerebral palsy, and Beth [Alsbury, playing the series lead] is obviously in a wheelchair... I thought it was quite enabling, without ramming it down your throat," he said. "I just liked it from a point of view that it was about empowering somebody in a chair."

Blindspot will air on Channel 5 from Tuesday 4th July at 9pm. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.