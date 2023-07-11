Heat cast: Who stars alongside Danny Dyer in the Channel 5 drama?
The channel 5 thriller stars Danny Dyer as Steve Cameron.
With another week comes another Channel 5 series that's set to get your pulses racing and your mind ticking. Heat lands on our screens this week for four consecutive nights of unmissable drama.
The new drama unfolds alongside the looming Australian bushfire season and sees two families come together for a summer vacation, after being long-time friends for years. But holidaying in a secluded home means that secrets and lies soon unravel, with the synopsis teasing that "not everyone will make it out alive".
The series is led by Danny Dyer, who many will recognise for his role as iconic pub landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders. Heat marks his first acting role since leaving the soap and he stars in the new Channel 5 drama alongside an ensemble of Australian and international actors.
But who else stars in the drama? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Heat.
Heat cast: Who else stars in the Channel 5 drama?
- Danny Dyer as Steve Cameron
- Darren McMullen as Brad Fisher
- Pia Miranda as Sarah Cameron
- Matia Marks as Mia Cameron
- Matteo Annetta as Tom Cameron
- Jane Allsop as Louise Fisher
- Hunter Hayden as Kip Fisher
- Richie Morris as Jet Calloway
- Olympia Valance as Sergeant Angelos
Danny Dyer plays Steve Cameron
Who is Steve Cameron? Steve is a British ex-pat and made the move to Australia with his best friend Brad. They live in different parts of the country but meet up every year for a big family holiday. This year, though, Steve is hiding a secret of his own, but will it ruin the holiday?
Where have I seen Danny Dyer before? Dyer is of course best known for his long-running role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders. Aside from his notable role in the soap, Dyer is well recognised for roles in films like Human Traffic and The Football Factory, but has also presented game show The Wall and is set to star in Disney Plus's Rivals.
Darren McMullen plays Brad Fisher
Who is Brad Fisher? Brad is Steve's best friend and, from the looks of it, has his life set up in a way that Steve and his family are slightly jealous of. He's got the successful career, the big new house and the perfect life – or does he?
Where have I seen Darren McMullen before? The Scottish-Australian actor and presenter is perhaps best known for being the co-host of The Voice Australia, and has also appeared on The Masked Singer Australia, The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, as well as dramas Doctor Doctor and Christmas on the Farm.
Pia Miranda plays Sarah Cameron
Who is Sarah Cameron? Sarah is Steve's wife and has become a good friend of Mia's over the years that their husbands have known each other.
Where have I seen Pia Miranda before? Miranda is best known for her roles as Karen Oldman in Neighbours, as well as her roles in Wentworth and Mustangs FC.
Matia Marks plays Mia Cameron
Who is Mia Cameron? Mia is the daughter of Sarah and Steve, but as a teenager with dreams and secrets of her own, there's bound to be familial tension on this holiday.
Where have I seen Matia Marks before? Heat is the first recurring TV role for Marks who is a newcomer to television.
Matteo Annetta plays Tom Cameron
Who is Tom Cameron? Tom is Sarah and Steve's son, who over the years has become great friends with Kip.
Where have I seen Matteo Annetta before? Annetta is a rising talent in the industry, with Heat being his first TV role.
Jane Allsop plays Louise Fisher
Who is Louise Fisher? Louise is Brad's wife and together, they've moved to this fancy new home. But has it all been plain-sailing?
Where have I seen Jane Allsop before? Allsop is perhaps best known for her roles in House Husbands, Mrs Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and Blue Heelers.
Hunter Hayden plays Kip Fisher
Who is Kip Fisher? Kip is Louise and Brad's teenage son, who seems to be enjoying his impressive new house.
Where have I seen Hunter Hayden before? Hayden is also one of the young rising stars in the series, with Heat being his first TV role.
Richie Morris plays Jet Calloway
Who is Jet Calloway? Jet is the mysterious boyfriend of Sarah, but for some reason, Steve doesn't seem to like him very much.
Where have I seen Richie Morris before? Morris is best known for his role as Levi Canning in Neighbours.
Heat will debut on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 11th July and air on consecutive nights until Friday 14th July.
