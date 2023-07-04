The first look at the upcoming Channel 5 four-parter teases tension at an all-time high, and follows two families as they embark on their annual holiday together, but with devastating consequences.

Set in Australia on the brink of bushfire season, secrets and lies for both families will be exposed along the way.

Dyer leads the cast of the drama as Steve Cameron and, when chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press about the journey we go on with his character, Dyer says: “I think it’s clever, what they’ve done.

"They’ve set Steve up to be a bit rubbish… He goes to his best friend’s house who’s got this amazing, beautiful property and a beautiful wife, really got his s**t together."

He continues: "Steve does love his mate but [Brad]’s sort of branded as the better version of Steve. As an audience, you’re watching this unfold and towards the end, there’s a real role reversal.

"I think, hopefully, you’re rooting for Steve and you’re rooting for his marriage and everything. There’s an awkwardness there but there’s little glimpses of the love between these two people."

But viewers are in for a surprise as the series progresses, Dyer teases, saying: “The third and fourth episodes are so good, especially the end of the third one because you think, ‘What the f**k?’ You can’t wait for the fourth, you need to gorge on it immediately.

"You really can’t believe that this story has taken this mad twist so, at the end, within the fire surrounding, Steve does become the ultimate lion, if you like, within the kingdom."

Heat marks Dyer's first acting role since his Eastenders exit as beloved Mick Carter, but he states that his new role in Heat prompted him to "dig deep".

Dyer says: "I just had this really great scene which I thought long and hard about and I went to some dark places in my head."

He continues: “So, I really did dig deep on this scene and I was a f***ing wreck afterwards for quite a bit, but I was so proud that I could actually go to this place and the scene really does deserve it. It’s such a revolutionary bit for Steve, he gets this information that just breaks his heart."

"They gave me freedom to improvise with it as well, which I love. I hadn’t done that in a while. I really hope I’ve pulled it out the bag.

"I’ve done things before thinking I was really brilliant in it and then I was quite s**t. It’s quite hard to gauge it yourself but I really was proud it and proud of Darren [McMullen], who was in the scene with me.”

As per the synopsis for the series: "Heat unfolds to the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation. As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.

Joining Dyer in the new four-part series is by Scottish-born actor and presenter Darren McMullen (Doctor Doctor, Christmas on the Farm), Jane Allsop (Mrs Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries), Pia Miranda (Wentworth), Olympia Valance (Informer 3838), Richie Morris (Neighbours), and newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden.

