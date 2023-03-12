According to the BBC, the former EastEnders star will play a "fictionalised and heightened version of himself" who comes to the rescue of one of the bridesmaids in the brutal post-apocalyptic world.

Danny Dyer has joined the cast of the upcoming BBC Two series Henpocalypse! – a six-part comedy about a hen-do that's interrupted by the onset of the apocalypse.

In a role as mentor and counsellor, he provides sage advice, psychological insight, and weapons training, as he sets her on the path to her true destiny.

Speaking about the show, Dyer said: “When I saw the pilot for Henpocalypse! I pi***ed myself laughing and I was so honoured to be asked to be a part of such an amazing job. You’re all gonna f*****g love it – it’s hilarious."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The main cast for the series was unveiled last week, with We Are Lady Parts star Lucie Shorthouse leading the ensemble as demanding bride Zara, and The Responder's Elizabeth Berrington playing her formidable mother Bernadette.

Elsewhere, Callie Cooke (Cheaters, Peacock) plays chief bridesmaid Shelly, Lauren O’Rourke (White Gold, Drifters) is conspiracy theorist and beautician Veena, Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers, Everyone Else Burns) stars as one-woman-disaster Jen and Ben McGregor (The Tuckers) joins the cast as entrepreneurial stripper Drew.

Read more:

The official synopsis provided by the BBC reads: "On top of the usual hen do tensions, our hens must face the unknown post-apocalyptic world in a battle for survival, armed with only their wits and a whole car load of hen do paraphernalia.

More like this

"As they emerge from weeks of hiding out, they discover the male population has been very nearly wiped out. Plus the hens soon realise they are not alone – they have serious competition from a bunch of radicalised Pilates instructors."

Henpocalypse BBC

The show is created by Raised by Wolves and Hullraisers writer, Caroline Moran, who said of the series: "This is a dream cast, the locations are epic, the apocalypse has never been so much fun!”

Meanwhile, Jon Petrie - Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC - added: “It’s no surprise that Caz’s inventive scripts have attracted such a top cast. Her post-apocalyptic vision is both terrifying and utterly hilarious. We can’t wait to see it all come together."

Read more:

Henpocalypse! will air on BBC Two. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.