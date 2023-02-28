Set in Australia on the brink of bushfire season, the four-part series sees two families take a summer holiday together at a secluded home in the countryside, which is intended to offer everyone a chance to bond and unwind.

Channel 5 has revealed a first look at upcoming drama Heat, which stars Danny Dyer in his first screen role since dramatically leaving the EastEnders cast .

However, secrets and lies are exposed on the trip that render the atmosphere hostile, with the synopsis ominously teasing that "not everyone will make it out alive".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dyer can be seen above in a heated confrontation with an unknown adversary, held back by his friend and fellow holidaymaker played by Scottish-Australian actor Darren McMullen (Christmas on the Farm).

Below, they can be seen at a less intense moment while on vacation, raising a toast while blissfully unaware of what is to come.

Heat. Ray Messner/Fremantle Media Australia

The series also stars Jane Allsop (Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries), Pia Miranda (Wentworth), Olympia Valance (Playing for Keeps), Richie Morris (Neighbours), and newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden.

Read more:

Channel 5 released an image of the entire cast of Heat, which is created by Jason Herbison (Riptide) and directed by Kate Kendall (Neighbours).

Channel 5 is yet to announce a premiere date for Heat, but the series is expected to arrive later this year.

The cast of Heat. Ben King/Fremantle Media Australia

The broadcaster also released the following image of Dyer in character, possibly processing something shocking as the mood in the holiday home begins to sour.

The actor is coming off a successful run as Mick Carter on BBC One soap opera EastEnders, but was dramatically written out during the latest Christmas special.

Danny Dyer stars in Heat. Jackson Finter/Fremantle Media Australia

Heat is coming to Channel 5 later this year. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.