In a recent chat with iFL TV , Dyer spoke about the "good reaction" to his final scenes over Christmas.

Danny Dyer has reflected on his character arc on EastEnders , admitting he wasn't too thrilled about Mick Carter's later storylines.

"I was very surprised at the amount of love I got from it really. I didn't quite know how it was gonna go down," the actor revealed.

He added: "I felt my character had lost his way. I didn't quite know who I was playing anymore, it was a really odd thing."

The actor bid farewell to Walford in December last year in a dramatic – and seemingly not so definitive – resolution of Mick's love triangle with villain Janine (Charlie Brooks) and his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

After a dramatic car chase, Mick dived into the sea to save Linda but never re-emerged. Did he actually drown?

"They've kept it open. I could turn up in three years smothered in seaweed," Dyer teased.

As for whether he would be up for returning to EastEnders, the actor remained adamant it is time to embrace new projects after 11 years as an Albert Square resident.

"I'm very grateful for that job. It was a good gig, but now it's time to move on," he said.

"I wanna get out again and make some low-budget films."

