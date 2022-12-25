Many EastEnders fans will be aware that the soap's first episode was broadcast on 19th February 1985 and the new year will mark 38 years of the show.

Now, we have had a hint of what to expect from the upcoming anniversary and who will be at the centre of the storyline: Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press in December, executive producer Chris Clenshaw reiterated how important Linda Carter would remain to EastEnders despite the exit of Mick.

He commented: “Linda's still very much, you know, at the heart of Albert Square and it's so great to have Kellie. What can I tease? I mean, she's not going to let go of Mick very quickly, you know she was just reunited with him and then, obviously, he was snatched away from her. So it won't be all smiles straight away, but there are big plans for Linda.”

He teased that Bright would "shoot something in January" as there is the "kind of anniversary in February and it's something that we as a show have not done before and Linda is at the centre".

Linda Henry as Shirley Carter and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The storyline comes following the departure of Mick Carter on Christmas Day when he tragically disappeared into the sea in a bid to rescue Linda from drowning - unaware she had made her own way to the shore.

The episode marked Danny Dyer's exit from the role of Mick after nine years on our screens, leaving Linda to soldier on alone as a single mother to children Ollie and Annie Carter with her former mother-in-law Shirley (Linda Henry) being the only other Carter left in Walford.

Meanwhile, Linda's pregnant love rival Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is set to depart EastEnders on Boxing Day. Will Linda bring the schemer to justice?

