For a number of years, the pair held the unofficial title of the golden couple in the BBC soap. But thanks to Linda's affair with Max Branning (Jake Wood) and the meddling of Mick's current girlfriend Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), the Carters were torn apart.

With EastEnders star Danny Dyer set to leave his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter this year, it's hard to believe that he and soulmate Linda won't be reunited.

So fans have been wondering what Mick's exit means for Linda going forward. Could they find their way back to each other and head off into the sunset?

RadioTimes.com has all the answers, so read on as we - and actress Kellie Bright - deliver an update on all things Linda Carter.

Is Linda Carter leaving EastEnders?

Kellie Bright has confirmed that Linda Carter is not leaving EastEnders BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kellie Bright herself recently confirmed that no, she isn't going anywhere.

So it's good news for fans who are invested in the iconic matriarch's story. Speaking to Inside Soap, the star, who alongside Dyer has starred in EastEnders since 2013, revealed: "I'm happy to stay at the moment although I am obviously sad to see Danny go."

Of her co-star, she added: "He's my best friend here – we've been together since the beginning and I'm really going to miss him. He wants to do other things and I support him as a mate, but as the same time, it's sad for me."

Asked about Linda's future without Mick, Bright admitted she has found it difficult to imagine. "Hand on heart. I don't have a clue what the show has planned for Linda after Mick has gone – I haven't asked and feel as if I can't quite go there yet."

In the meantime, there's still time before Dyer bids farewell, and Bright is making the most of it. "I want to enjoy the rest of my time here with Danny and we're so busy. I don't feel the need to look that far ahead yet. They might decide Linda doesn't work without Mick one day!"

What happened to Linda Carter? Does Linda die in EastEnders?

Will Linda survive? (BBC)

Viewers have seen Linda involved in a terrifying car crash this week, as Janine lost control of the vehicle while rowing with Linda over Mick. When Janine regained consciousness after the collision, she crossed the line again by moving Linda into the driver's seat, and with Linda having been drinking heavily beforehand, she was now heavily in the frame.

Linda is currently in a coma and it's touch and go whether she will survive. Despite their impending divorce, Mick is distraught at the prospect of losing his estranged wife, and it's clear he'll never truly stop loving her. So will Linda make it through her ordeal?

Well, we can't reveal too many details about how the rest of the week unfolds; but the knowledge that star Bright is currently still filming is reassuring news! Unless of course, it's all a red herring, designed to lull us into a false sense of security.

EastEnders wouldn't really kill off one of its most beloved characters, would they? Sadly, we don't think anyone is off-limits these days, but keep watching to find out!

