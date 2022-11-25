Actress Charlie Brooks is set to depart the BBC One soap next month as the epic love triangle between Janine, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reaches its climax.

The date of Janine Butcher's "final scene" on EastEnders has been revealed for the festive period.

Mick and Janine are set to marry and are also expecting a baby after Janine successfully brought about the Carters’ divorce and framed Linda for drink-driving and causing a car crash which could have killed Linda’s baby girl, Annie.

Speaking on The One Show on Friday (25th November 2022), Charlie Brooks discussed her upcoming work on the stage when she discussed her time playing villainess Janine.

Brooks humorously revealed that she and Dyer would have arguments “all day long” as she would defend Janine’s actions.

The actress defended all the deaths in the soap that have resulted from Janine’s actions, joking that they were “all accidents”.

Alex Jones then confirmed that it was Boxing Day that would be Janine’s "final scene" on the soap - at least for the time being.

Jones described the matter as "very sad", but Brooks was more tight-lipped.

When asked if there would be further “accidents” before Janine departs our screens, Brooks revealed: “I can’t say.”

She added: “All I can say, those episodes - I hope - they’re going to be fantastic. They’re quite filmic. There’s lots to look forward to. The three of them - Mick, Linda, and Janine - there’s high drama.”

The BBC declined to comment to RadioTimes.com on the date of Charlie Brooks' final episode on the soap.

Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher and Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders BBC

Of course, we know that Danny Dyer is also bowing out from the soap as Mick Carter over the festive period, with photos taken of filming on location showing him leaping from a clifftop and a car also going over the side of a cliff.

It appears lives will be hanging in the balance this festive period!

Meanwhile, actress Kellie Bright also teased the festive episodes and her final scenes opposite Dyer.

Bright told The Mirror in November: “We've only just finished filming Christmas, so I've only just finished working with him, so at the moment it doesn't feel that unusual because obviously we weren't together all the time anyway. I still speak to him most days! So it doesn't feel too bad at the moment but it will obviously be different."

Janine framed Linda for the crash. (BBC) BBC

The actress added: "I'm quite excited about what it might be like for Linda now. Obviously she's going to be sad for a little while because she's there without him but it's like having a blank canvas, this new chapter for her, and I honestly don't know what they've got in store for her.”

So, fans can rest assured that Linda will remain in the soap, but will Mick be leaving the soap alive or is he Janine’s latest victim?

