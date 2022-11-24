On Thursday night’s episode (24th November 2022), Janine moved ahead with her plans to cancel the wedding as Mick (Danny Dyer) encouraged her to rest.

Shirley Carter scolded Mick Carter for his public proposal to Janine in EastEnders .

Janine (Charlie Brooks) remained adamant that she would attend her latest scan on her own without him before taking her daughter Scarlett to school.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) helped plan the rota to give Janine and Mick time off.

Attending her scan alone, Janine received good news as she was told the abruption has not worsened. She was given medication and warned to take it easy, avoid sexual behaviour and have someone accompany her to appointments.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Linda encouraged Mick to show how much he cares about Janine and Linda showed how much she wants Mick to be happy - even if it means being with Janine and making their relationship work.

The former married couple shared a touching moment and Mick kissed Linda on the cheek before she got emotional after he left to find Janine.

Later, in the cafe, Janine had a chat with Sonia who advised her to keep Mick close and mend things, but Janine was adamant that the wedding was off and that she and Mick were over.

In the pub, Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) questioned what was going on with Mick but Linda remained quiet.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Mick soon returned and Janine was there with Scarlett as he made an announcement by publicly declaring his love for her and commitment to her before proposing in front of everyone in the pub.

In response, a delighted Janine accepted in public and the couple were reconciled, to a clearly pained Linda’s bittersweet upset. Linda ordered some champagne for the pair before deciding to frame Mick and Janine’s baby scan in a sweet gesture.

Janine showed off her engagement ring to Kim later before getting into conflict with Lola Pearce by criticising her parenting - and Lola’s health situation was exposed to the Square as a result.

Later, Janine showed off her engagement ring in the pub before noting the framed scan and Scarlett revealed that it was Linda who did it, making Janine uncomfortable.

Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher in EastEnders. BBC

After a nap on the sofa, Janine was approached by Mick and revealed her upset at how she behaved with Lola, and Mick was heartened when Janine told him about Linda’s actions with the photo frame.

The pair professed their love to each other, but Mick clearly has doubts.

Downstairs, Mick thanked Linda for all of her actions with Janine and the baby and apologised for how he behaved with Linda and baby Annie.

Linda headed home but thanked Mick for his kind words.

Linda Henry as Shirley Carter in EastEnders. BBC

After Linda left, Shirley questioned Mick’s actions and made clear that she sees Mick and Linda still love each other and revealed her doubts that Mick would marry Janine if she wasn’t pregnant.

Shirley warned Mick to choose between Linda and Janine or face disaster.

Will Mick be honest with who he really loves?

Fans will be aware that actress Charlie Brooks is set to depart EastEnders as Janine Butcher in scenes over the New Year period, while Danny Dyer is also set to bow out as Mick Carter. Will the pair leave the Square together?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.