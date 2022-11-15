While she's been putting on a brave face around her daughter, Lexi, that's about to change as she has to come clean on her sad news.

There are more heartbreaking scenes on the way in EastEnders concerning Lola Pearce (played by Danielle Harold) and her devastating cancer diagnosis.

Lola had previously had surgery but it was unfortunately unsuccessful in removing her brain tumour, and her condition was revealed to be terminal.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While Lexi knew her mum wasn't well, she is confronted with the full facts in scenes set to air next week on EastEnders.

The day of Lola's first radiotherapy appointment arrives and Billy (Perry Fenwick) struggles to keep strong for the family.

Lola, Jay, Ben and Lexi talk in EastEnders.

He's caught by Freddie (Bobby Brazier) and is forced to open up on how sick Lola is.

Later on, when Lola suffers after her radiation treatment, Ben (Max Bowden) and Jay (Jamie Borthwick) urge her to confide in Lexi and tell her what's going on - after all, smart Lexi will clock on soon anyway.

Lexi overhears this conversation and when a letter arrives for her mum, she swipes it and reads through its contents.

Lexi reads a letter in EastEnders.

Later on, Lola gets a call from school to say Lexi didn't show up, prompting Jay and Ben to go find her.

They discover her in the park, devastated by what she read in the letter.

Now knowing the truth, Lexi and Lola have a heart-to-heart in what's sure to be an emotional scene.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.