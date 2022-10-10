When will Lola die in EastEnders? Danielle Harold's exit explained

EastEnders' Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) is set to pass away in a heartbreaking storyline, with the BBC soap recently confirming rumours that the character will be diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour .

**This article contains discussion of brain tumours which some readers may find upsetting**

Lola first appeared in EastEnders back in 2011, when Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) discovered he had fathered a son, Dan, as a young man. Dan had a daughter, Lola, before he died, making Billy an instant grandfather.

Billy became Lola's 'Pops', and the teen quickly won over viewers. The character left the show in 2015, but made her return alongside Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and their young daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) in 2019. Fans were stunned to hear that Lola will lose her life in the coming months.

But when can we expect the harrowing scenes to play out on screen, and why is star Harold leaving EastEnders? Read on for everything we know so far on Lola's fate.

When will Lola die?

Lola suffers a dizzy spell in EastEnders. Left: Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown. BBC

EastEnders has revealed that Lola will face her fatal diagnosis this autumn, but the first signs of her illness will be seen from Monday 17th October as she endures a dizzy spell shortly after she and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) tell Martin Fowler (James Bye) that they are secretly back together.

Speaking about the storyline for the first time, Harold said: "It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support."

It hasn't yet been confirmed when Lola's final episodes will air, but with the devastating news not far off, perhaps her death could play out by the end of the year. We'll bring you further updates when we can, so be sure to check this page in the coming weeks if you're in need of prior warning ahead of Lola's exit.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why is Danielle Harold leaving EastEnders?

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce in EastEnders. BBC

Earlier this year, it was rumoured that Lola's fate is part of a 'cast cull' following the arrival of new EastEnders producer Chris Clenshaw. This has not been confirmed, so we are yet to hear whether star Harold chose to quit her role, or whether she has been written out via a team decision.

However, she did discuss her love of the show, as well as her future plans, while chatting to the Daily Star at this year's British Soap Awards.

"EastEnders has been such a big part of my life, but I can't wait to start something new. I want to work on other things and play other characters. I can't wait to get out there and see what's possible. I'd love to do a drama — something with a beginning, middle and an end to the story.

More like this

"I want to do something completely different to soaps. I'd love to get back to doing some films as well."

Harold added: "You can't train anywhere better than a soap. It's so fast-paced and the hard work you put in is insane. The actors on soaps are amazing. I couldn't have learned in a better place."

Keep watching EastEnders as Lola's journey begins to unfold on screen.

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.