EastEnders' Danielle Harold 'axed' as Lola Pearce to be 'killed off'

The Sun first reported the shock news, leaving fans stunned. The publication added that new producer Chris Clenshaw plans to shake up the show with explosive twists in the coming months. A 'cast cull' is said to be a part of that - and the loss of fan favourites is, of course, nothing new .

Actress Danielle Harold is reportedly being written out of the BBC soap EastEnders with her character Lola Pearce set to be killed off.

Harold's contract is noted to have six months left, and the actress is said to have had a meeting with EastEnders bosses where she learned the fate of her alter ego.

An on-set insider said that the star "was told a number of the cast were being shown the door. No one else has been given their marching orders yet however."

A source said: "Danielle was teary but handled the news like a true pro and is eager to throw herself into the storyline."

Lola was first introduced in 2011 and joined the EastEnders cast as the teenage granddaughter Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) never knew he had. The following year, the troublemaker gave birth to daughter Lexi and went on to endure a harrowing time with social services as she fought to keep her little girl.

The character left for Newcastle in 2015 but returned to Walford four years later alongside Lexi's father, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Lola's most recent storyline saw her in a relationship with Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula), supporting him as he relapsed with schizophrenia in a powerful and poignant storyline. Yet, after Isaac departed for Trinidad, Lola found out he wasn't coming back as he had found a new romance.

This led to a heartbroken Lola mistakenly accusing ex Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) of cheating on his current partner Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton).

Lola is currently co-parenting young Lexi (played by Isabella Brown) with Ben - who at present is distracted by his own serious trauma.

It's too early for details on exactly how she may be losing her life, but there's sure to be a devastating impact on her family and friends.

The BBC and representatives of Danielle Harold have been approached for comment on the news but neither have yet publicly commented.

