The fan-favourite, whose departure was revealed earlier in the year, will suffer a fatal brain tumour, according to The Sun .

There are devastating scenes on the horizon in EastEnders , when Lola Pearce (played by Danielle Harold) will tragically die.

RadioTimes.com understands the soap has been planning this heartbreaking storyline for a while and it will air later in the year. EastEnders bosses have been working closely with brain tumour charities on this sensitive storyline.

An EastEnders spokesperson declined to comment.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Harold's departure from the soap comes in a raft of cast changes announced previously.

Alongside Lola, fans can also expect to say goodbye to Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson), Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) over the coming months, though details of their exits are yet to be revealed.

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce in EastEnders BBC

The departures come as new executive producer Chris Clenshaw takes over the BBC soap.

A source had previously told Metro.co.uk: "He’s been working hard behind the scenes since January and is really planning to shake things up which means saying goodbye to some characters.

"It’s nothing personal to any of the cast going, it’s simply a creative decision – for big storylines to happen you have to say goodbye to people, that’s the nature of soap.

"Chris has some really big stories planned and viewers will see his stuff starting to air over the summer."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.