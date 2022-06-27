Meanwhile, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) makes a decision over her latest romance. Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) gets good news, but will her fresh start last? And Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) vents his fury at uncle Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

There's a shock in store for the incarcerated Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) next week, when he makes a brand new enemy just as his fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) receives more threats . And speaking of brand new characters, a man called Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) arrives on the Square, much to the annoyance of estranged brother Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths).

Here's all you need to know about EastEnders from 4th - 7th July 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Phil Mitchell to die?

Are Phil's days numbered? BBC

The concept of Phil Mitchell being killed off is probably the most unsurprising soap teaser in history - for the man who has cheated death so many times, we wouldn't be shocked by a storyline that unveiled him as a robot at this point. While that would be... interesting, it's not on the agenda. Instead, yes, you've guessed it – Phil has to deal with his own mortality again! When he makes an enemy of another prisoner, Craig, he turns to fellow inmate Ravi for help in getting a burner phone; and later calls his son Ben for a favour.

Phil later calls Kat, but the line goes dead. He ends up in a fight with Craig and the guards step in. Meeting with Keeble once again, Phil is warned to take her deal or he's unlikely to cope in prison much longer. As Craig sends him a sinister message, saying Phil will die the next day, it seems Keeble might be right.

Phil turns back to Ravi and asks for back-up if he pays him. As Craig warns Phil his time is running out, Keeble crushes all hopes of back-up; and Phil gives a visiting Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) letters for his family. Sharon begs him to fight, pleading for him to take Keeble's offer, but Phil refuses and Craig and his men later head towards Phil. Is it all over for him?

2. More terror for Kat Slater

EastEnders: Kat Slater (BBC) BBC

While Phil is dealing with the stress of his own, Kat is being harassed by a mystery caller in the wake of the abrupt end to their phone call. As she is asked for a favour from Phil, she's terrified when a threat is sent her way via her son Tommy (Sonny Kendall). As Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) offers her some advice, Kat later visits Phil in prison.

Unaware of what he's facing, Kat drops a bombshell - but what is it? As Sharon waits anxiously for news of Phil, though, is Kat about to get another terrible shock?

3. Mitch Baker's brother Avery arrives

What is Avery hiding? BBC

When Avery arrives in his flash car, he immediately ruffles feathers with the locals, especially the market traders! Realising he's got off on the wrong foot, Avery arranges a gathering in the Queen Vic. Meanwhile, Mitch is forced into celebrating his birthday as Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) brings him to the pub - where he is stunned to find Avery, his estranged older brother.

Avery impresses the rest of the family, but Mitch refuses to acknowledge his sibling. Snapping at Avery, Mitch declares that he wasn't there for him when it counted. Avery offers him an apology and asks Mitch to help him with a job - but Mitch is convinced his brother has an ulterior motive. Persuaded to go by Karen, Mitch is proven right when he learns the job was dodgy. Mitch banishes Avery, but when the latter tries to talk to Mitch, he collapses. As Avery's two sons arrive, will Avery be OK?

4. Stacey Slater dumps Kheerat Panesar

Are this couple doomed? BBC

After a chat with 'wife' Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Stacey wonders once again whether her new beau Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) is ashamed of her. To test the theory, she kisses him in the café; and is heartbroken when he backs off. Believing Kheerat is embarrassed by her, a fuming Stacey ends their relationship.

Eve later gives him a piece of his mind over his behaviour, but will it make a difference. We know that it's actually Kheerat's complex relationship with his mum, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) who is influencing his reluctant stance over Stacey, as she wants him to find a 'suitable' wife. But with Kheerat truly wanting to be with Stacey, will he step up?

5. Hope for Linda Carter

Linda will turn a corner BBC

Linda prepares for her meeting with the social worker, with everyone - including herself - believing that she drove while drunk recently thanks to Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) scheming. Janine is not happy when Mick (Danny Dyer) offers his support to Linda, and Linda later reveals that baby Annie can stay in her care.

But when Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) makes a dig, Linda is left upset. Friend Sharon tells Linda she doesn't have to prove herself to anyone, but Linda is determined and starts work at The Vic again when Mick eventually agrees. He explains that he and Shirley (Linda Henry) are going abroad to visit Tina's daughter Zsa Zsa, so Linda will be working with Janine. Linda later enjoys bossing Janine around behind the bar - but will she ever find out what Janine did to her?

6. Peter Beale disowns Ben Mitchell

What will Ben do next? BBC

Now that Peter knows that Ben was behind the attack on him, he remains at odds with his uncle. Kathy recently warned Peter she would never forgive him if he reported Ben - but little does Peter know that Ben is more fragile than ever after being raped by Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan). Next week, Kathy struggles to keep her clan united as the tension boils between her son and grandson.

When Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) realises that Peter knows about Ben attacking him, he encourages Ben to open up to Peter. Ben tries to offer nephew Peter an olive branch but Peter isn't interested. Is there no way back for the pair?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

