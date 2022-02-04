The law seemed to finally be catching up with EastEnders favourite Phil Mitchell in recent scenes as he was turned into the police for his involvement in Vincent Hubbard’s death.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Phil was presented with an ultimatum by DCI Samantha Keeble in the BBC One soap – spend the rest of his life in prison or become an informant for the police.

Phil's lawyer Ritchie urged him to accept the deal, but Phil clearly had other ideas as he met with his ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), handing over the keys to The Arches and asking her to take over the Mitchell empire if he ends up behind bars.

So, will Steve McFadden be leaving his role as Phil in EastEnders, which he has played for over 30 years, after rejecting DCI Keeble's proposition? Read on for everything you need to know about his potential exit and why he might be facing a lifetime behind bars.

Is Phil Mitchell leaving EastEnders?

Fans will be pleased to hear that there’s currently no word that actor Steve McFadden is leaving his role as Phil in the BBC One show.

However, with Phil unlikely to ever agree to becoming an informant given that it goes against everything the Mitchells have ever stood for, it remains unclear how he's going to wriggle out of a lifetime behind bars.

Plus, we never know if the writers could have some surprises for us.

Why might Phil Mitchell be going to prison?

EastEnders viewers will remember that Vincent Hubbard vanished without a trace over three years ago when he fell into a trap set up by Phil, crime boss Aidan Maguire and corrupt cop DCI Alsworth.

Vincent had agreed to give the police information on a heist orchestrated by Maguire in exchange for money, but the police officer in question then revealed he was corrupt and threatened him with a gun.

His whereabouts have been the subject of much mystery ever since, given that viewers never saw a body or proof of his death.

However, Vincent’s wife Kim (Tameka Empson) recently led an investigation and discovered the truth about Phil’s part in Vincent’s demise.

After Kim reported Phil to the police, DI Keeble presented him with an ultimatum – spend the rest of his life incarcerated or go against his moral code as a Mitchell and become an informant for the police.

Obviously, a Mitchell could never choose the latter, and so his fate was sealed...

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for 7th – 11th February 2022.