Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) visits Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) in prison and announces he never wants to see his evil son again.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 31st January – 4th February 2022.

Harvey disowns Aaron

The Walford rumour mill is in overdrive and Harvey is forced to admit the truth to the locals - Aaron was involved with the far right's New Year's Eve foiled bomb plot. Unsurprisingly, this puts the mockers on Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) proposing to Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) as Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) interrupts her grandson popping the question and insists he stay away from the Monroe mob.

Stung by the scandal, Harvey visits his extremist son in prison and announces he can't get past what he's done - he will never see him again. Back in the Square, Harvey realises his reputation has been tarnished by his offspring's actions and considers moving away. Will the locals blame him for his son's sins? And can Harvey really turn his back on Aaron?

Callum gives Ben an ultimatum

The homophobic attack has driven Ben back into the closet and he's locked the door firmly behind him. Callum is crushed to see him so low, and shares his concerns with mother-in-law Kaff over his harassed hubby pushing him away so they don't become a target for the haters.

Callum tells Ben he's throwing a party outside the Prince Albert to send a message the LGBT community will not be beaten by bigots, and tells Mr Mitchell to be there in an hours' time if he thinks their relationship has a future. Cal's impromptu party gets out of hand and he gets arrested when the cops are called, but has he risked his marriage as well as his freedom by making a stand?

Phil turns to Sharon

With Ben in bits, Phil turns to old flame Sharon and asks her to take over the Mitchell empire if he ends up behind bars for the rest of his life. Shocked Shaz asks why her ex isn't leaving Ben in charge, and learns the extent of his recent struggles. Can she get through to her former step-son with some words of wisdom?

Meanwhile, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) tells Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) that Phil could be going to prison for a very long time and the lad doesn't take the news well - mainly because he won't have the hardest man in East London to back him up against the playground bullies…

Kheerat pleads with Chelsea

Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) tightens his grip over Chelsea as she insists baby Jordan is her number one priority, even turning Denise Fox (Diane Parish) away when she asks after her grandchild and refusing to let her see him. Doesn't abuse survivor Dee see the signs her daughter is in danger?!

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) refuses to abandon his friend and engineers a way to see Chelsea using the ruse he's delivering paperwork to Gray at the hospital. Snatching a few moments alone with Chels, can Kheerat convince her to let him and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) help after she shut them out? And why does a blast from the past leave Chelsea unnerved?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

An increased police presence at the Prince Albert party means any public bust-up attracts the attention of the boys in blue. Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) tells Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) she's been in touch with absent Ash and the menacing matriarch accuses the bolshy brunette of turning her daughter against her, then the ladies' disagreement turns physical and they're thrown into a police van! Have some dignity…

In the aftermath of the Prince Albert incident the revellers are rocked by the sound of a loud bang. Considering the recent deliberate attempt at an attack everyone is on high alert, but but thankfully it turns out to be a gas explosion at the derelict Argee Bhajee - kicking off a surprising development that you won't see coming…