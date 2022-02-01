Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) launches a new business and has an exciting development in her love life, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) goes out on the pull and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) returns to Walford.

The net closes in on Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) when the police question him over Chantelle's murder and Tina's body is on the verge of being discovered.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 7th – 11th February 2022.

Whitney tells the police Gray killed Chantelle

The Argee Bhajee gas explosion means major building work has to be done at the derelict restaurant, and Gray panics Tina's corpse will be found among the rubble and his killing spree will be uncovered. Little does he know another of his crimes could soon be exposed…

Worried about an increasingly isolated Chelsea Atkins (Zaraah Abrahams), Whitney tells the police Gray murdered Chantelle. Sharing her evidence and theories, can she convince the cops to investigate the grieving widow? Feeling the walls are closing in, Gray grabs his passport ready to do a runner - then DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) visits wanting a little chat… Is the game finally up for Gray?

Passion for Stacey and Kheerat

A new food van opens for business , and the locals are soon lining up to sample Stacey's Baps. That's the name of the van, you filthy lot. Ms Slater excitedly launches her latest venture (maybe she'll crack a smile for once) and hopes to satisfy customer Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) in more ways than one, only for him to get food poisoning which kills the flirty vibe between them.

While Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) badmouths the business for making her son sick, mortified Stace apologises to Kheerat and the attraction increases. After almost kissing then being interrupted by Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota), Kheerat manages to get Stace on her own later in the week and the pair share a kiss… Word of advice: get your sarnies from the cafe in future, just in case.

Mick goes on the pull

Mick is miserable after Linda bails on seeing him and Ollie, so Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) encourages her crush to let go of his failed marriage and move on. Possibly with her. However, Mick misses her massive hint and decides to get back on the dating scene, starting by going on the pull with the Square's fellow single guys.

The lonely landlord gets so lashed up he forgets to help Ollie with his school project and is given a right rollicking from Shirley Carter (Linda Henry). Janine swoops in to save the day (of course she does) but Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) clocks their closeness and fears her father is getting reeled in by the manipulative minx. Can anyone save Mick from the Butcher bad girl?

Jada returns

Knowing he's got a shedload of making up to do after driving Jada away, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tells Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) he's tracked down Denny's baby mama and vows to bring her and Alyssa back into the fold. Understandably sceptical in the face of her brother's enthusiasm, Shaz gives a muted reaction.

Jada eventually agrees to meet Zack but he comes on too strong with the happy families speech and scares her off again. Honestly, this guy's gob needs zipping up. A difficult encounter with another Walford resident angers Jada, then disaster strikes and little Alyssa ends up in danger…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

The sweet 'Will they? Won't they?' scenario between Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is shaping up nicely, if only the cabbie could stop putting his foot in it and accidentally upsetting her with insensitive comments they might have a chance at happiness. This week Harvey comes to jittery Jean's rescue when she gets flustered at a doctor's appointment to monitor her bipolar. Are they on track for romance at last?

Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) opens up to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) about how scared she is they may never see Stuart again after he did a runner, rocked by his cancer diagnosis. Blaming Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) for giving Stu cash for a cab, Rainie needs a plan to find out where her hubby is hiding out. Perhaps he's found grandma Vi and the pair will make a double comeback any day now?