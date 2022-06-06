The BBC soap has revealed that Mitch's estranged brother Avery Baker, played by musician and actor Omar Lye-Fook, MBE, will be pitching up in Albert Square with his sons Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam).

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) is set to be reunited with his extended family, who are soon to arrive in EastEnders .

Avery is billed as the charming older brother of Mitch, who has a penchant for causing trouble. The siblings are polar opposites and heads are set to turn by Avery's presence. Youngest son Felix will throw himself into life in Walford, but his quick-wit and frank honesty could get him into trouble.

Meanwhile, his older half-brother Finlay, who isn't Avery's biological son but has been raised by him all his life, is cheeky and charming. But as he settles in, he'll face a wake-up call. Although Felix and Finlay are completely different, they are united and always have each other's backs.

Mitch loves his nephews dearly, but but having not spoken to his brother for several years, Avery's arrival will cause inevitable drama for him. Mitch will wonder why Avery has suddenly come back into his life and his suspicions lead him to do some digging. What secret is Avery hiding?

EastEnders' Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, spoke about the new castings. "The Baker Family bring a fresh, fierce, fun and exciting energy to the Square. Felix and Finlay are two very different firecrackers and, yes, these brothers fall out, take the mick and challenge each other, but none of that compares to their unswerving love and loyalty they have for one another.

"They may be charming young men, full of sass, swagger and strength but these brothers are Bakers and, like their father, Avery, have their own unique way of surviving. Omar, Matthew and Ashley all bring star quality to EastEnders and we’re excited to see them bring Avery, Felix and Finlay to life. The Baker family are the just the start of some new faces landing in Walford later this year - so watch this space…"

On taking on the role of Avery, Omar Lye-Fook, MBE said: "I’ve been watching EastEnders since I was at school so it’s such a surreal experience to now be part of the show. I’m having so much fun and it’s an honour to be working alongside this incredible cast."

Matthew Morrison said: "It's an honour to be a part of such a legendary show that I grew up watching. It hasn't quite sunk in yet, and I don't think it ever will. I'm having a ball getting to grips with Felix and cannot wait for you all to meet him!"

And Ashley Byam added: "I'm very excited to be joining the Square. Like many people I grew up with EastEnders; it was almost like an unspoken family tradition. My mum and I sat there together watching so many incredible and iconic storylines. So to now be joining this classic British TV drama is an honour, and I'm truly grateful. I can't wait for everyone to meet Finlay and see what lies ahead for him."

The actors have now begun filming, and the rest of the Baker clan will be seen in EastEnders this summer.

