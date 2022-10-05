EastEnders confirms Lola Pearce brain tumour storyline

In scenes set to air this autumn, viewers will follow Lola as she comes to terms with having a fatal diagnosis at such a young age.

BBC soap EastEnders has confirmed a tragic ending to Lola Pearce's (played by Danielle Harold) story in the coming weeks, as the beloved character will soon discover that she has a brain tumour.

The soap will also explore how her loved ones will cope with the news.

EastEnders has been working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on the important storyline.

Sue Castle-Smith, head of PR and communications for Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are extremely grateful to EastEnders for helping to raise awareness of brain tumours. Sadly, Lola’s story is all too familiar to thousands of families.

"Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age, they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer."

Dany Bell from Macmillan Cancer Support, added: "Storylines like Lola’s play a crucial role in raising awareness and can genuinely save viewers' lives, so we are really pleased to be helping EastEnders ensure a realistic experience is being portrayed on the show.

"The moving storyline will show how suddenly a diagnosis can impact every aspect of a person’s life and how challenging it can truly be. We know that what Lola and her fictional family are going through on EastEnders is a daily reality for many people around the UK right now, and Macmillan is here to offer advice and support to anyone who needs it.

"Anyone watching with concerns about any potential signs or symptoms of cancer must also speak to their GP as soon as possible."

Harold's exit from the soap was revealed a couple of months back, and it was strongly rumoured she would suffer from a brain tumour.

Speaking about the devastating storyline, Harold said: "It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support."

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added: "It was vital for us to work alongside Macmillan and Brain Tumour Research to take on, and accurately present, such a profound and emotional storyline for Lola, one that many viewers may relate to. Danielle [Harold] has thoughtfully relayed the realities of being diagnosed with a brain tumour with grace and understanding.

"We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and accurately as possible."

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

