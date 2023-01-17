Soap star Danielle Harold has opened up on her character's emotions when she has a nosebleed on the day of her nuptials with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Lola Pearce is overwhelmed when health emergency forces her to go to the hospital on her wedding day in EastEnders next week.

The hairdresser has terminal brain cancer and is determined to make the most of her time alongside her loved ones, including her partner and her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

As Lola's getting ready to walk down the aisle, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) urges her to go to the hospital after she notices her friend is bleeding from her nose.

"I think Lola feels so overwhelmed, as would any bride on her wedding day," Harold told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Can Lola make it back in time for her wedding? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The actress added: "When she realises she's ill, she's already dressed and they are really up against it on timings so Kim suggests they stop by the hospital on the way to the wedding to get Lola checked out.

"Once Lola is there in the moment, she has a realisation when everyone turns and stares at her dressed in her wedding dress in the A&E waiting room, and that's when all of those emotions start to bubble to the surface."

Will Lola make it to the ceremony?

