Meanwhile, Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) knows that fiancé Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is still in love with his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright). How will she choose to handle it? Not well, we imagine! Another man still pining for his former spouse is, of course, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who feels that he has reason to be hopeful for the future with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). Is he right?

It's a sombre occasion in Walford next week, as the locals learn that Dot Branning (June Brown) has passed away. Step-granddaughter Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is first to hear the news, and viewers know that the beloved character's funeral has already been filmed. How will Dot's loved ones deal with their loss?

Poor Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is faced with evidence that he has been conned, while Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) tries to support troubled daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd). As for Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), he doesn't trust Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) - unaware that she is in love with his wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 28th November - 1st December 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Sonia learns that Dot has died

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) reacts to the sad news about Dot (June Brown). BBC

Sonia is distracted by Janine's drama next week as she prepares for a job interview, and when her phone dies she ends up missing an important call. Later, she receives a devastating phone call to tell her that Dot has passed away. With so many in Albert Square having been close to Dot, this loss is sure to affect almost everyone. It looks like Sonia will be tasked with breaking the news.

EastEnders' upcoming tribute to Dot follows the death of iconic actress June Brown, who died in April this year. We've already been promised that her character's send-off will be a heartbreaking watch, so it's best to have the tissues at the ready...

2. Janine lies to keep Mick close

Janine (Charlie Brooks) knows that Mick's (Danny Dyer) heart lies with Linda (Kellie Bright). BBC

Poor Sonia has been drawn into Janine's scheming, as the latter continues to keep tabs on Mick and Linda. Pregnant Janine is upset when she realises that Mick has been with Linda again, after Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) begs him to step in and explain why Linda was late to see her probation officer. Reeling, Janine drops some upsetting news on Mick - but what does she say?

When Mick tells Sonia, Sonia knows that Janine is lying and goes to confront her. Sonia heads off to tell Mick the truth, but Janine stops her and promises to set Mick straight eventually. But with both Shirley (Linda Henry) and Mick overhearing parts of their conversation, have they rumbled Janine? Mick later questions her, and he shares a touching moment with Linda. He encourages her over her date, but is interrupted by Janine. Left alone, Shirley calls Janine out on her lies and a worried Sonia makes a phone call.

Janine's paranoia worsens, and Sonia assures her it's all in her mind. But at Walford East, Mick and Janine arrive and, with Linda's date taking place, Janine is suspicious that Mick knew Linda would be there. Sonia promises her that Mick only loves her, but as Janine remains determined to keep Mick, she receives a huge blow. What has happened, and what will she do next?

3. Alfie holds on to hope for Kat

Alfie (Shane Richie) is still set on winning Kat's (Jessie Wallace) heart again. BBC

When Kat returns, Alfie panics over the missing money from Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) safe when she needs to access it. He's forced to admit that he lost £30k of Phil's cash. Kat puts pressure on Alfie to get the money back, and Alfie tries to sell some old electric items. But his plan soon backfires, and Kat is not happy to learn that he's been living at Phil's in her absence, but their boys convince her to let Alfie stay.

Alfie asks Kat for help in selling yet more dodgy products on the market, but the pair have to pack up in a hurry when Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) arrives. Still, Alfie earns a fair amount, and he and Kat have a heart-to-heart. Later, Alfie's quest to repay Phil leads him to tell son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) that he can't help him with a school fundraiser, but has a change of heart when he sees how upset Tommy is. He and Tommy get an idea, and Alfie assures Kat this plan is genuine and has nothing to do with the money. She's left impressed when Alfie rallies volunteers for his fundraising idea, which gives him new hope over winning Kat back. Is he right to be so optimistic?

4. Harvey's friends rally round

Harvey (Ross Boatman) has been scammed. BBC

Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is growing desperate to get through to pal Harvey, and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) does some digging into Harvey's new 'girlfriend' Sophia. He learns that Harvey has sent the woman money, and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) comes up with a plan to help and gets hold of Harvey's phone, screenshotting as much information as he can.

Freddie and Bobby tell Rocky and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) their plan, but then Freddie makes another discovery; what is it? Rocky wonders whether to tell Harvey, but when Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) barges in, Rocky realises they have to tell him everything. Just as Harvey sends more money to Sophia, the group arrives and reveals the truth. But who has been conning Harvey?

5. Jack bonds with Amy

Can Jack (Scott Maslen) help his daughter? BBC

Following his discovery that daughter Amy has been self-harming, Jack tries to reach out to her. But when his attempts fail, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) steps in instead. Amy eventually comes round to Jack, but will she open up to him over her troubles? Viewers have seen that she has been tormented online by school bullies. Can Amy seek help, or will she spiral further?

6. Nish is suspicious over Suki and Eve

Ravi (Aaron Thiara) is keeping a lot of secrets. BBC

With Eve intent on helping Suki, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) questions her motives with Nish. As Eve secures a lunch date with Suki and Nish, Suki is not keen - but Eve insists to her that she's going nowhere. At lunch, Eve impresses Nish with her legal advice, but when Suki is called away by Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Nish wonders why Suki is so tense around Eve.

Ravi raises the subject of Ranveer's (Anil Goutam) funeral, but a volatile Suki snaps at him and leaves. Nish picks up on Suki avoiding Eve, and tells her he's booked them on a business trip. When Suki quickly declines the offer, Nish is even more suspicious. Will he work out the connection between Suki and Eve?

EastEnders has worked closely with Alumina, Mind and Samaritans to portray Amy's storyline as realistically and sensitively as possible. For support and information on matters raised within this article, visit BBC Action Line.

