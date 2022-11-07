The couple got together this year, with Mick remaining unaware of just how manipulative Janine has been in order to get her man. But their unborn child was a surprise to the both of them , and they decided to keep the baby.

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) got down on one knee and proposed to pregnant girlfriend Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) in tonight's EastEnders (7th November), despite the fact that his heart clearly isn't in their union.

After taking Janine's daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) away to meet Mick's eldest children, the trio returned to The Queen Vic. Mick had a catch up with ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright), and a jealous Janine pulled her usual trick, making out that she thought Mick was telling Linda about their engagement.

Linda (Kellie Bright) can see all is not well with Mick (Danny Dyer) in EastEnders. BBC

Linda was floored by this news, and Mick confronted Janine about once again jumping in to reveal their business.

Meanwhile, Mick's mum Shirley (Linda Henry) was horrified to hear from Linda that she was set to have a new daughter-in-law – having eventually grown to love the first one! But a supportive Linda urged Shirl not to interfere.

Mick explained to his mother that he was "whacking some diesel in the motor" at the petrol station when he and Janine decided it made sense to get married.

Linda could sense that Mick wasn't as committed as he seemed, and she quizzed him on his true feelings. Mick replied that things hadn't turned out how he pictured them, and Linda implored him to go into this marriage properly or not at all.

Later, Scarlett announced that she would like to call Mick 'Dad', and his hesitant reaction made Janine's face fall. But Mick recovered enough to make a speech, saying he never thought he would find love again.

Accepting Scarlett as his daughter, Mick officially asked Janine to be his wife, and she joyfully agreed.

As the three shared a group hug, will Mick come to regret his decision? Viewers know that he still harbours romantic feelings for Linda, who feels the same way.

Will Janine's deceit be revealed before she gets the chance to become Mrs Carter?

