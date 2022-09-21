EastEnders' Janine plans termination as oblivious Mick supports Linda

Having schemed her way into Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) affections , Janine and daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) recently moved into the Vic.

Janine began the week on a high as she planned a day trip for her and Mick. She would have been in her element - except for the fact that Mick has been looking after ex-wife Linda's (Kellie Bright) baby daughter Annie, and this commitment halted their arrangements.

Janine eventually realised that it was in her interests to support Mick joining Linda's meeting with a solicitor, so that they would no longer have Annie living with them.

But Linda wasn't the only issue for Janine, as it became clear she was suffering from a mystery illness. When Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) picked up an unwell Scarlett from school, Janine assumed that they both had the same bug. Soon after, though, Janine collapsed to the floor. Nurse Sonia was called over for help, and the pair found themselves at the hospital.

An impatient Janine just wanted to go home, but she was asked to provide a sample as tests were carried out. And nothing could have prepared her for the news that she was expecting Mick's baby.

Sonia encouraged Janine to tell Mick, but upon arriving home she lied that low blood sugar, due to dieting, was responsible for her medical emergency.

Meanwhile, Mick dealt with the news that daughter Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) could be moving to Scotland. He wasn't keen on the thought of her leaving; and as he spent more time with Linda, she advised him to put aside his disappointment and support what Frankie wanted. Mick also paid for a better legal team for Linda's custody battle as he vowed to always be there for her.

At the same time, Sonia told Janine that Mick would stand by her if only she gave him the chance. So Janine agreed to talk to her partner – but things went awry after Mick gave Frankie his blessing.

Before Janine could drop her bombshell, Mick mentioned that hopefully Annie would be back with her mum soon. This led to chat about not wanting any more kids - and so Janine opted to keep quiet once more.

Janine booked an appointment over the phone, before briefing Sonia over the situation. In her eyes, Mick had now made it clear that he didn't want a baby, so she arranged to have a termination.

Will Janine go ahead with this, or will Mick find out what's going on? And given that Mick clearly still adores Linda, what does the future hold for all three of them?

