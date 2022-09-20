7 EastEnders spoilers next week: Ravi and Janine's secrets exposed?

And it looks like Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) should also watch her back, as her daughter Scarlett Moon (Tabitha Byron) looks set to tell Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) all about framing her for the car crash.

Secrets and lies could be exposed in Walford next week, as a traumatised Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) causes concern while killer Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) tries to keep his actions concealed.

Elsewhere, Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) is about to receive a shock of his own courtesy of an angry Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

In more positive news, it becomes obvious that soulmates Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) are nowhere near over each other.

Teens Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) also have romance in mind as they get into trouble together, while Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) intervenes in mum Jean's (Gillian Wright) love life!

Read on for all you need to know about EastEnders from 26th - 29th September 2022.

1. Suki's turmoil as she opens up to Eve

Eve finds Suki in distress. (BBC) BBC

Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) is shocked to see a dishevelled Suki walking through the Square in her nightdress. She rushes Suki over to daughter Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), who takes Suki to the surgery. As Ash and Eve try to find out what's wrong with Suki, they leave her alone with Doctor Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity).

Suki's son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) learns what happened via Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), while Eve returns to see Suki and refuses to leave until she hears the truth. So Suki tells Eve about Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) trying to sexually assault her. But as Ranveer's son Ravi intervenes, will Suki get a chance to confide everything to Eve?

2. Will Ravi's killer secret be exposed?

Ravi could be caught out soon. (BBC) BBC

Viewers know that Suki believes she killed Ranveer - but it was actually Ravi. When Ravi's teenage son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) tells his dad about the state he saw Suki in, and Ravi is soon covering to Kheerat, making out that Suki was sleepwalking. But as he has further cause to worry about Suki's whereabouts, Ravi is alarmed when she is brought home by Eve. This leads him to make an urgent call when alone - and he tells the person on the other end that they have a problem.

Later, he attempts to get Suki back on track with his plan as he manages to manipulate her once more, getting her to feel sorry for him. And as Ravi and Suki learn how close Nugget was to Ranveer, they're left feeling guilty. Kheerat's suspicions that Ranveer is missing mount, and he tells Stacey and Eve of his theory.

As the week continues, Ravi manipulates Suki's children into coming to Nugget's birthday celebration, leading to Kheerat attending as his concern over Ranveer reaches new heights. Will Kheerat ever find out what Ravi has done?

3. Linda is close to uncovering Janine's deceit

Will Janine's lies be exposed? (BBC) BBC

In the café, Scarlett overhears Linda and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) discussing Janine's relationship with her; and back at The Vic, the young girl spots her mother in the background of Frankie Lewis's (Rose Ayling-Ellis) incriminating photo. This leads Scarlett to tell Linda she needs to talk to her - and viewers will recall that she knows Janine was involved in the crash that nearly killed Linda.

Scarlett opens up to Linda about her fears, and considers opening up to her about what Janine did. At this point, Linda realises there is something Scarlett isn't telling her as she probes for more information. But Scarlett rushes off, and an oblivious Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) informs Janine that they can take Scarlett to meet his other children that night. When Scarlett returns to see Linda, Janine soon panics to hear where her daughter is. But will Scarlett reveal Janine's crimes?

4. A bombshell for Freddie

Phil delivers a shock. (BBC) BBC

Kind-hearted Freddie decides to find a job so he can help Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) with the cost of a solicitor. With Billy left upset when Phil suggests he can't help him get better legal representation, Billy and Honey (Emma Barton) are touched when Freddie reveals he's secured a job at the chip shop to help them out financially.

But this doesn't stop Honey from reminding Billy that he needs to come clean to Freddie about not being his biological father. Later, Freddie overhears Billy's solicitor telling him he could face a long prison sentence, and becomes determined to offer more help. When Phil refuses, Freddie turns to Ben and asks for details on a good solicitor. But Ben has no idea that the situation is down to Phil when he agrees. When Freddie tells Phil that Ben has sorted a decent lawyer from Ritchie's firm, Phil is furious and ends up dropping a bombshell. Has he told Freddie the full truth about his father?

5. Is there hope for Ben and Callum?

Ben (Max Bowden) and Callum (Tony Clay) in EastEnders.(BBC) BBC

There was heartbreak for Callum when he found out about the ordeal his husband Ben had been through - but despite his pledge to stand by Ben's side, Ben was adamant that Callum deserved better than him. He ended their relationship for good, but next week there could be some hope on the horizon.

It all starts when Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), Ben's daughter with Lola (Danielle Harold), interviews Callum for a school project. Whatever is said during the chat leads Lola to sense that both men still have strong feelings for each other. While this is certainly the case, can anything persuade Ben to change his mind and reach out to Callum?

6. Amy and Denzel's romance

The teens are in trouble. (BBC) BBC

Nugget gets Amy and Denzel into a mess when he decides to try and get the money from Amy for a school trip. The teens argue as a result, and before long, Ravi, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) are heading to the school as all three kids are in trouble. The fathers bicker as they jump to the defence of each of their children before they are all called into the office.

Whatever transpires, Amy and Denzel grow closer in the aftermath as they are spotted holding hands by Martin Fowler (James Bye). He tells an annoyed Jack, who is later upset to learn that his daughter has been alone with Denzel. The pair assure him they were merely getting ready for Nugget's birthday; and Jack's civil partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Howie and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) are taken aback by Jack's overprotective attitude. Will Jack calm down?

7. Stacey meddles in Jean's love life

Jean is not impressed with Stacey. (BBC) BBC

As she clocks how well Jean is getting on with Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), Stacey ropes in Alfie, Kat and Kheerat to help her surprise them with a romantic dinner. But Jean is far from impressed, so when Harvey arrives, Alfie suggests they all stay for dinner to avoid any embarrassment.

After such an awkward meal, Jean gives Stacey a piece of her mind for meddling. When alone with Harvey, Jean discusses their future - but what will she decide? Will they get their romance back on track, or keep things as they are?

