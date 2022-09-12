6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Janine pregnant as Frankie exits

Elsewhere, Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) finds herself unwelcome, before a fight breaks out after her recent behaviour. Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) continues to struggle with her secret, and there could be romance on the horizon for Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

The latest twist in villainous Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) story surprises even her, as she receives the news that she's expecting partner Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) baby. Meanwhile, there's more drama for Mick's ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright), while his daughter Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) receives an exciting offer.

Read on for the latest news on EastEnders from 19th - 23rd September 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Janine's shock baby news

Janine faints! BBC

Janine surprises Mick with a day out, but there's disappointment when it clashes with Linda's meeting with her solicitor. Janine realises that she would benefit from a positive outcome, so suggests Mick should go. But Janine is soon feeling unwell - and when Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) brings home a poorly Scarlett, Janine suspects that she and her daughter have the same illness.

But while looking after Scarlett, Janine faints and there's a shock at the hospital when the doctor tells her and Sonia that Janine is pregnant. Sonia encourages her to tell Mick, but it seems Janine is reluctant to do so, as we later see Sonia urging her once more to talk to her other half. Will Janine decide to have the baby, and how will Mick react?

2. Frankie's new life?

Frankie contemplates her future. BBC

If Mick does find out, it'll be one more thing on his mind alongside a number of ongoing situations. Mick was left worried for Frankie recently when she was harassed on a night out, and soon, she gives him some unexpected news. After confiding in Shirley (Linda Henry) that the girl she has been helping at school is moving to Scotland and she has been invited to join the family, Frankie tells Mick.

But she is left unimpressed when Mick is unenthusiastic. Linda offers some encouragement, but Frankie will later talk to pal Callum Highway (Tony Clay) about her fears on moving away. Will Frankie go to Scotland for a new start, or will her worries, as well as her dad Mick, hold her back? We know for sure that star Ayling-Ellis will be making her exit - the question is, is this it?

3. Will Linda be reunited with Annie?

Linda worries about Annie. BBC

As the week begins, Linda's hopes over winning back custody of baby daughter Annie are dashed - but Mick supports Linda and assures her he still cares about her, promising to help her be reunited with her child. Mick later prepares for Linda's court hearing, and she waits anxiously for it to start as her new lawyer, paid for by Mick, reassures her.

Linda opens up to friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) about her feelings for Mick when she realises what he did for her. At The Vic, Linda is set to declare her love - but will she get the chance, or will this coincide with Mick's discovery about Janine's pregnancy? And will Linda get Annie back for good?

4. More drama for Dotty

Dotty's in turmoil. BBC

After her split from Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota), Dotty's living situation remains uncertain. As she stays at the Beales' with Rocky (Brian Conley), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) blames Dotty for a mess that was actually made by Bobby (Clay Milner Russell). Dotty tries to leave, and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) points out that Sonia's home is owned by Dotty's grandma, Dot Branning (June Brown).

But when Dotty talks to Sonia, the latter refuses to take her in. Sonia pushes Rocky to fight for Dotty himself, and Kathy gives him her blessing to convince his niece to stay after all. But the situation remains strained, as she implies to Kathy that Rocky is hiding something. After overhearing a conversation about a past relationship of Rocky's, Dotty almost reveals that he might be her father, but loses her nerve.

As Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) confronts Dotty over her treatment of Vinny, Rocky and Vinny break things up - but Vinny is riled and reveals to Rocky that he is Dotty's real dad. Rocky is stunned, and after staying at the Taylors', Dotty is persuaded to face Rocky. Will the pair discuss the bombshell - and is it true?

5. Will Suki reveal her secret?

Suki is anxious over her secret. BBC

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) is unimpressed to see siblings Vinny and Ash handing out flyers for Walford East, which is now owned by Suki and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara). Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), however, knows something is wrong with Suki - who still believes she killed Ranveer (Anil Goutam), when actually his son did the deed. Eve encourages Kheerat to go to the restaurant launch, but when she overhears a row between Suki and Ravi, Eve tries to get Suki to tell her what's going on.

Eve and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) try again to convince Kheerat to attend the opening, but he refuses. Suki is anxious that the obvious absence of Kheerat and Ranveer will be noticed, but Kheerat arrives after all - only to be put out when he spots Stacey and Ravi flirting! When a family friend asks about Ranveer, Suki panics. Ravi soon swoops in to take control, and Kheerat tells Suki his suspicions about both Ranveer and Ravi, but his mum dismisses his comments. Will Suki ever admit her trauma to her loved ones?

6. Young love for Amy?

Someone has a crush! BBC

When Denzel spots Tommy and Nugget teasing Amy in the market, he tells them to leave her alone but is promptly ignored. Amy is later sceptical when Denzel apologises to her, as Nugget watches with intrigue.

When Nugget quizzes whether Denzel likes Amy, Denzel denies it - but his words aren't very convincing! Could Amy like him too, and might there be a new young romance brewing in Albert Square?

