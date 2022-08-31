When does Rose Ayling-Ellis leave EastEnders? Frankie's exit explained

Ayling-Ellis first joined the cast as the mischievous Frankie in 2020, when Callum Highway (Tony Clay) befriended her and asked her to speak to his partner Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden). Frankie embraced her deaf identity from the very beginning, and was on hand to help guide Ben after he lost his hearing.

It was recently announced that Rose Ayling-Ellis is leaving her role as EastEnders ' Frankie Lewis after two years.

But while Frankie made friends fast, she was harbouring a secret connection. It later transpired that she was the daughter of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), with Frankie's mother Katy (Simone Lahbib) having abused Mick as a child. Mick was able to overcome his demons as he exposed Katy, and he and his family welcomed Frankie into their hearts.

The character previously left screens for a brief period last year, as star Ayling-Ellis appeared on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. She went on to win the series to huge acclaim, going on to encourage vital changes in deaf education after her show-stopping performances.

Meanwhile, Frankie has been a fixture behind the bar of The Queen Vic, but next week will take centre stage in an important storyline about the impact of men's behaviour on women as Frankie is put at risk on a night out.

But with the news of the character's departure still fresh in our minds, you may be wondering just how and when Frankie will leave our screens. So, RadioTimes.com has compiled a guide for all you need to know right here.

When is Frankie leaving EastEnders?

Frankie will leave our screens sooner than you think. BBC

Ayling-Ellis revealed her dark upcoming storyline is her exit plot, so it would appear that what happens will pave the way for her farewell - meaning we could be losing Frankie very soon!

"It's been incredibly special to be EastEnders' first regular deaf actor," said the star. "I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

"I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories. I am excited for viewers to see Frankie's exit storyline; I think it's a really important one that will hit home for lots of people."

There are more details on just how she might exit below, but the BBC has confirmed that the actress has already filmed her final scenes, which will air this autumn. This suggests that Frankie could be off-screen any time in September or October.

We will of course update this page when more details are available, so keep checking back as EastEnders shines the spotlight on Frankie.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How will Frankie leave EastEnders?

Could Frankie and dad Mick leave together? BBC

As discussed already, we know that upcoming scenes which see a stranger harass Frankie on a night out will spark her exit. We just don't know how yet. And with dad Mick also due to depart in the coming months, there's certainly a strong possibility that the pair could walk away from Walford together. Might they set up home somewhere else, making a fresh start with young Ollie?

We've speculated over how Mick could be leaving - going as far as to wonder whether the beloved pub landlord could meet an untimely demise. But could it in fact be Frankie who is killed off? We hope not, for either of them! But if Frankie decides to take action against the man who tries to attack her, could he come looking for revenge and end up taking her life?

Perhaps, instead, Frankie will be empowered to take a stand and this could ultimately lead to a happier exit for her? Could she be offered a new role away from Albert Square that enables her to speak out against what so many women experience? Frankie is a free spirit and could end up travelling around the world while raising awareness.

However she says goodbye, there's plenty more to come before that moment arrives, so make sure you tune in to EastEnders as Frankie's life is turned upside down.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.