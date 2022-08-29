Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is still hopeful that he can reunite with Honey (Emma Barton), but the arrival of Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), the son of Billy's ex-wife Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth) stands in his way. Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is on edge after another worrying development, while her pal Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) finds herself having a drink with a handsome newcomer.

Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) quest to turn the tables on dodgy DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) leads to a trip down memory lane, as viewers are transported to 1979 to a time when the character was on the brink of adulthood. But what secrets are uncovered? Whatever Phil finds out will impact how he deals with the detective going forward. Elsewhere, Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) begins her new job, but later ends up in a scary situation.

Here's what you can expect on EastEnders from 5th - 8th September 2022.

1. Phil faces the past to unearth a secret

Daniel Delaney as a young Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. (BBC) BBC

A shocked Phil is soon set to find out exactly who Keeble wants information on – and whoever it is leads him to look back over past memories. A flashback to 1979 sees the Mitchells living in a Britain that is suffering economic turmoil. Jaime Winstone is seen in the role of Peggy Mitchell, and the matriarch has her hands full as her marriage to Eric (George Russo) struggles on.

Eric learns that son Phil (played by Daniel Delaney, who bears a striking resemblance to McFadden) has a new job at a garage. This prompts him to take Phil and Grant (Teddy Jay) out on a 'job' to give them some work experience. Peggy is not happy about this, while Eric and Phil are competing to be man of the house. Ultimately, we're promised that the truth of Keeble's vendetta against the Mitchells will be revealed – but can Phil ever escape his turbulent past?

2. But can he defeat Keeble?

What has Phil learned about Keeble? (BBC) BBC

Back in the present day, Phil is preparing for his wedding to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) when he receives a new message from Keeble, who is waiting for him outside. She threatens to cause serious trouble for Kat unless he delivers the information she wants, and Phil heads back to warn his bride-to-be. Phil tries to find a way to outdo Keeble, but will he be able to do so?

Well, amid a heated exchange with Billy, it seems that Phil may not have enough family support to take on Keeble alone. Will he be forced to continue being a 'grass' for his ongoing freedom? And what fate awaits Kat if Phil can't meet the detective's demands? You won't want to miss this gripping week of episodes which will no doubt provide all the answers to our most burning questions...

3. Frankie is harassed on a night out

A night out turns into a nightmare for Frankie. (BBC) BBC

Frankie is excited to start her new job as a teaching assistant, but she encounters endless problems on her first day. As she signs to Esme in the classroom, Frankie spots Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), Denzel Danes and Nugget Gulati mimicking her. She tells the trio off, only for the teens to retaliate by taking inappropriate photos of her which they then put in a social media video.

Frankie expresses her upset to Mr Morden over the video, but is dissatisfied with his response. Later, Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) invites Frankie out clubbing with her and a few other locals including Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero), Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam). Frankie's spirits are lifted until a stranger starts harassing her on the dancefloor, trying to kiss her. Frankie leaves early after turning down Lola's offer to accompany her home, but ends up making a panicked exit from the tube.

Yet her nightmare doesn't end there, as she realises she is being followed home by the man from the club. He has her trapped, and it's only when a passer-by intervenes that Frankie is able to escape. Her dad Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is glad she's home safe, but Frankie doesn't feel the same relief. Will she take action?

4. Freddie Slater gives Billy a shock

Freddie introduces himself to Billy. (BBC) BBC

Billy will take the opportunity to ask Honey out for a drink next week; but a distraction soon arrives in the form of Freddie. He starts haggling at Billy's market stall, before helping himself to a bap from Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) van without paying. Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) spots Freddie by the tube as he's being confronted for trying to jump the barrier, and takes pity on him by paying for his fare.

When Billy spot Freddie again, he's all set to call the police when Freddie introduces himself as his son. And it seems that Billy responds by telling the youngster the truth about his conception, as later at The Vic, Honey storms out on Billy. She insists he must contact Little Mo about telling Freddie about his biological father – wow, Billy tactful as ever! But what exactly did Billy say? Freddie does at least get a chance to connect with his clan, and Stacey assures the hurt young man that his mum will have some answers for him. But soon, she and Eve Unwin (Heather Unwin) realise that Freddie has gone, and set out to search for him. Will they find him?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Linda awaits some news

Will Linda get Annie back? (BBC) BBC

With Annie having been taken out of Linda's care thanks to some meddling, the little girl is currently being looked after by Linda's ex-husband Mick. And he assures her next week that as soon as Linda's hair test comes back as negative, she will be reunited with Annie once more. Later, Mick's scheming girlfriend Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) tries to provoke Linda – but what is she up to this time?

Later, Linda is thrilled when Mick lets her go and say goodnight to Annie. But when Mick leaves to help mum Shirley (Linda Henry), Linda is left feeling side-lined. Little does she know at this point that Mick has found out about Frankie's harrowing time on a night out. But will Linda's test prove her innocence and allow her to be with her baby – and will she and Mick continue to grow closer?

6. A date for Sharon

Sharon goes for a drink with Matt. (BBC) BBC

There's romance ahead for Sharon as she ends up on a date with a man called Matt (Torquil Deacon). But she's still feeling conflicted for lingering feelings over ex-husband Phil. Viewers saw the former flames share a passionate kiss shortly after Phil was released from prison, but Phil went back to Kat when he saw that Sharon had been in touch with his brother (and another of her exes) Grant (Ross Kemp).

Soon, Sharon will invite Matt over to her place, but whatever takes place leads her to be more confused than ever over her feelings for Phil. Will she take a chance with a new beau, or fight for Phil yet again?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.