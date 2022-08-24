The soap previously teased that Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) dodgy deal with DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) would lead to a trip down memory lane, with viewers being treated to a look at the renowned Walford family during a struggling Britain in 1979.

The BBC has released a first look image of the Mitchells during EastEnders ' upcoming flashback special, due to air next month .

In the new image released by EastEnders, the family includes Peggy's husband Eric (played by George Russo), with Peggy herself being portrayed by Jaime Winstone. Phil is played by Daniel Delaney, while Teddy Jay takes on the role of his younger brother Grant.

Phil has some secrets to unearth. BBC

George Greenland has been cast as a young Billy Mitchell, with Charlie Heptinstall in the role of Billy's brother Charlie.

Peggy has her hands well and truly full as she tries to keep her boys – and daughter Sam – in check, but her marriage to Eric is suffering. There's tension between Eric and Phil as they each battle it out for the title of man of the house.

For over 30 years we have only been able to imagine what the Mitchell patriarch was really like, with plenty of background covered by Phil and Peggy. So, how will Eric match up to our expectations?

Well, we don't have to wait long to find out, because it has been confirmed that the flashback scenes will air on Monday 5th September at the usual transmission time of 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, we'll also see Archie Mitchell (Henry Garrett) up to his old tricks as wife Glenda (Rose Reynolds) tries to keep their lively daughters Ronnie and Roxy out of trouble.

But the ultimate goal here is for a present day Phil to unravel clues of his past to help him bring down Keeble, whose vendetta against the Mitchells runs deeper than we could possibly imagine. Faced with mounting pressure from Keeble in 2022, what will Phil learn as he looks back?

Luckily, it won't be long until we find out!

