EastEnders casts Jaime Winstone as Peggy Mitchell in flashback episode

Peggy was memorably played by Dame Barbara Windsor, but in this new episode, Winstone will take on the role of the soon-to-be barmaid.

Jaime Winstone will take on the role of EastEnders icon Peggy Mitchell in an upcoming flashback episode.

It's not the first time Winstone has been associated with Windsor, previously playing her in BBC biopic Babs.

The episode will be centred around Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) who delves into his past to learn some home truths that will help him against DCI Keeble in the present day.

Set in 1979 during a period of economic hardship for Britain, we'll meet a young and boisterous Mitchell family.

These include Peggy's husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell's older brother Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Stephen (Dean Roberts), who's Billy and Charlie's dad.

Peggy has her hands full trying to keep the boys and Sam in line, but her marriage to Eric is on the rocks, as Phil tries to compete with him to prove he's the man of the house.

Archie (Henry Garrett) and Glenda (Rose Reynolds) are up to their old tricks too, as little Roxy and Ronnie get into trouble.

In the present day, Phil will discover things about his past that will change his perspective in 2022 - will he finally be able to topple Keeble?

Speaking of her casting in the role, Winstone said: “It’s been such an honour to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first time, and into Barbara’s shoes for the second time.

"There’s certainly a healthy amount of pressure when you’re taking on such an iconic role - I thoroughly enjoyed it. Playing this role has really cemented my love and admiration for Barbara as I got to bookend my journey by playing Peggy Mitchell – I hope I’ve done her justice and I’ve loved every minute of it, I can’t wait for everyone to see the episode.”

Barbara Windsor's Peggy Mitchell with Ross Kemp's Grant Mitchell and Steve McFadden's Phil Mitchell in EastEnders in 2016 Kieron McCarron/BBC

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming an incredible cast of actors to set for this special flashback episode, including the luminous Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell.

"Focused on the Mitchell family, audiences will embark on a rollercoaster journey to the East End of London in 1979 where they’ll delve into the family’s past, seeing much-loved and iconic characters, as well as meeting characters from the show’s history that have never been seen on screen before. There are twists, turns and secrets revealed – after all, trouble is never too far away where the Mitchells are concerned!”

The flashback episode will air in autumn 2022.

