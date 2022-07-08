The I'm A Celebrity star, who last appeared on the soap in 2019, will be back in Walford later this year, with EastEnders teasing that he's "certain to turn a few heads" thanks to his past wrongdoings.

Alfie Moon is set to return to Albert Square, with Shane Richie reprising his iconic EastEnders role later this autumn.

"So just what is bringing Alfie back to the Square?" the BBC said. "One thing for certain is that things are never straightforward for Alfie, but if anyone can charm their way out of trouble, it’s Alfie Moon."

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon BBC

Speaking about his return to EastEnders, Richie said that it was "an absolute honour and privilege" to return to the soap.

"I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones," he said. "The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can't wait."

Richie first joined EastEnders as Alfie Moon back in November 2002, keeping viewers gripped with his rocky marriage to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), his relationship with Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) and his various dodgy money-making schemes.

He left the Square in 2019 after Kat ended their relationship, having discovered that he was the father of her cousin Hayley's baby.

Alfie then fled Walford after stealing money from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), however he later gave the money to Kat to return to him.

